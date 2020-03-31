Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIM Endurance / Breaking news

Lowes, Fores join Rea for Kawasaki's Suzuka 8 Hours defence

shares
comments
Lowes, Fores join Rea for Kawasaki's Suzuka 8 Hours defence
By:
Mar 31, 2020, 7:45 AM

Alex Lowes and Xavi Fores will join Jonathan Rea for Kawasaki’s title defence in the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2020.

Rea, Leon Haslam and Toprak Razgatiloglu won the 2019 edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours, ending a barren run for Kawasaki stretching back to 1993.

However, with Haslam and Razgatilogulu moving to Honda and Yamaha camps respectively over the winter, Kawasaki has refreshed its line-up for the Japanese endurance classic.

While five-time World Superbike Champion Rea will remain in Kawasaki’s Suzuka line-up for the third year running, he will have two new teammates in Lowes and Fores.

Lowes joined Kawasaki’s World Superbike team at the start of this year after a lengthy stint at Yamaha, which included three successive triumphs in the Suzuka race from 2016-18.

He leads the WSBK riders’ standings after a victory and a second place in the opening round of the championship in Australia, while his teammate Rea sits fourth after a crash in the first race of the weekend.

Fores, meanwhile, replaced Razgatiloglu at the Puccetti Kawasaki team in WSBK this year, and secured a best finish of 11th in the Phillip Island opener.

He is no stranger to the Suzuka 8 Hours either, having finished seventh in last year’s race in a Harc-Pro Honda shared with Dominique Aegerter and Ryo Mizuno.

The 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours is currently scheduled for July 19.

Next article
Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header

Previous article

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header
Load comments

About this article

Series FIM Endurance
Drivers Jonathan Rea , Xavi Fores , Alex Lowes
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level

2
Formula 1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

3
Supercars

Supercars targeting swift TV-only return

4
Supercars

Triple Eight unveils prototype ventilator

2h
5
WEC

Porsche will formally evaluate WEC/IMSA LMDh entry

Latest videos

FIM EWC: Sepang highlights 01:28
FIM Endurance

FIM EWC: Sepang highlights

FIM EWC: Sepang smashing battle for the lead 00:27
FIM Endurance

FIM EWC: Sepang smashing battle for the lead

FIM EWC: Sepang fun in the pits 00:38
FIM Endurance

FIM EWC: Sepang fun in the pits

FIM EWC: Bol d'Or huge crash 03:22
FIM Endurance

FIM EWC: Bol d'Or huge crash

FIM EWC: Bol d'Or race start 03:19
FIM Endurance

FIM EWC: Bol d'Or race start

Latest news

Lowes, Fores join Rea for Kawasaki's Suzuka 8 Hours defence
FIME

Lowes, Fores join Rea for Kawasaki's Suzuka 8 Hours defence

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header
WTCR

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header

Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy
WSBK

Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy

Morbidelli joins van der Mark, Syahrin for Sepang 8 Hours
FIME

Morbidelli joins van der Mark, Syahrin for Sepang 8 Hours

Honda "asked too much" from Takahashi in Suzuka 8 Hours
FIME

Honda "asked too much" from Takahashi in Suzuka 8 Hours

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.