Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Lamborghini Super Trofeo / Europe: Spa-Francorchamps / Race report

Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev take points lead at Spa

shares
comments
Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev take points lead at Spa
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 11:18 AM

Bonaldi Motorsport’s Danny Kroes and Sergey Afanasiev moved into the lead of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe standings after claiming a win and second place at Spa-Francorchamps.

Having taken over from Afanasiev at the mandatory pit-stops, Kroes made two decisive overtakes at Les Combes, on teammate and race one winner Jack Bartholomew and the pole-sitting Target Racing srl of Davide Venditti. 

Kroes and Afanasiev now hold a 13 point advantage over the Imperiale Racing duo of Vito Postiglione and Kikki Galbiati heading into the penultimate round of the season at the Nurburgring. 

Postiglione and Galbiati started Friday’s opening encounter from pole position, but were quickly swallowed up by the chasing pack off the rolling start. 

This allowed the sister Imperiale Racing car of Karol Basz to assume the early lead from Kroes and the #66 Micanek Motorsport ACCR car of Josef Zaruba. 

Postiglione’s nightmare start was then compounded after making contact with the Leipert Motorsport car of Anthony Lambert at La Source. Both suffered damage; Postiglione retired while Lambert’s teammate Niels Lagrange brought the #30 home in eighth. 

Zaruba managed to shuffle out in the lead following the pit-stops, but was later penalised after failing to respect the 90-second minimum pit time. 

Bartholomew brought the #32 Bonaldi car in one lap before the leading trio, which allowed teamate Stuart Middleton to surge past three cars in two corners to take the lead at Les Combes. 

The former British GT4 driver slipstreamed past the #8 – now with Bartosz Paziewski at the wheel – on the exit of Raidillon before passing Zaruba’s teammate Jakub Knoll as the pair braked for Les Combes. 

Middleton then seized the lead from Afanasiev around the outside of the corner and immediately broke clear, winning by 9.758 seconds. 

Paziewski brought the #8 car home in third place, beating the Venditti/Alberto di Folco Target car. 

Di Folco started race two from pole and built a comfortable four-second margin over Middleton despite the former’s start procedure being investigated. 

The #9 rejoined from the pit-stops still in the lead, but quickly came under pressure from a charging Bartholomew and Kroes. 

Kroes then made a daring move round the outside of Bartholomew at Les Combes to grab second, before going to the inside of the same corner to snatch the lead from Venditti with eight minutes remaining. 

Galbiati and Postiglione recovered for their first race retirement to finish behind Venditti in third place, passing Bartholomew late on. 

Leipert Motorsport’s Mikki Eskelinen and Jake Rattenbury were denied a double triumph in the Am class after being taken out of the second race by the GT3 Poland car of Andrej Lewandowski. 

A strong opening stint in the first race meant that Rattenbury ran as high as sixth overall before Eskelinen took over. 

They were set to repeat that performance at the start of race two, but suffered suspension damage early on, retiring soon after. 

Nico Gomar (AGS Events) therefore claimed victory in class after a race-long battle with Robert Zwinger’s GT3 Poland machine. 

 

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Next article
Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev score Zandvoort double

Previous article

Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev score Zandvoort double

Next article

Super Trofeo Asia: Puhakka/Kasai extend points lead in Korea

Super Trofeo Asia: Puhakka/Kasai extend points lead in Korea
Load comments

About this article

Series Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Event Europe: Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Sergey Afanasyev , Danny Kroes
Author Stephen Brunsdon

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Super Trofeo North America: Mitchell, Amici score double win
LBST

Super Trofeo North America: Mitchell, Amici score double win

Super Trofeo Asia: Puhakka/Kasai extend points lead in Korea
LBST

Super Trofeo Asia: Puhakka/Kasai extend points lead in Korea

Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev take points lead at Spa
LBST

Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev take points lead at Spa

Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev score Zandvoort double
LBST

Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev score Zandvoort double

Super Trofeo Asia: Yazid, Ochiai take first win at Fuji
LBST

Super Trofeo Asia: Yazid, Ochiai take first win at Fuji

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.