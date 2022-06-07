Video: Esteban Ocon’s Le Mans 24 Hours experience

Listen to this article

In Part 2, Will speaks to Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon, who recalls his experience of Le Mans as an 11-year-old fan – as well as a driver after taking to the track himself.

We go on a tour of the Jota team’s garage with Antonio Felix da Costa and marvel at the epic scale of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Watch the full episode at Will Buxton's Le Mans Special Edition.