Le Mans News

Pescarolo name could return to Le Mans in 2024

The evocative Pescarolo name could return to the top flight of endurance racing in 2024 if plans to field a customer Le Mans Hypercar by the marque's new owner come to fruition.

Jocelyn Pedrono, who acquired the rights to the Pescarolo brand in 2016, has revealed an intention to bring back the famous French marque to the Le Mans 24 Hours and FIA World Endurance Championship with a customer car.

He clarified that legendary team founder and four-time Le Mans winner Henri Pescarolo is not involved in the project.

"Returning to endurance racing has always been the objective," Pedrono told Motorsport.com's French edition. "I'm working to assemble the budget.

"I have an agreement in principle with two constructors in Hypercar. My heart leans more in one direction than the other, but I can't say anything for the moment.

"We're not talking just about buying a car, but also real technical support."

Pedrono wouldn't be drawn on which manufacturer was his target, but did add: "We are more looking at Hypercar [LMH], not so much LMDh."

That would suggest that Peugeot, whose 908 HDi FAP LMP1 car Pescarolo ran on a customer basis in 2009, and Ferrari could be among the candidates Pedrono has in mind for the revived squad.

Pescarolo last raced at Le Mans back in 2012 with the 03 chassis that was based on the ill-fated Aston Martin AMR-One (pictured top), as well as a customer Dome S102.5 (below), with neither car making the finish.

 

