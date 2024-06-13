All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Jota forced into chassis change after Ilott's Le Mans FP2 crash

Jota Sport will change the chassis on the #12 Porsche 963 LMDh following a hefty crash for Callum Ilott in the second practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

With just minutes to go during the two-hour night practice at the Circuit de la Sarthe on Wednesday, Ilott suffered a major shunt at the famous Esses between Dunlop and Tetre Rouge, bringing the session to an early end.

Although the TV cameras missed Ilott going off and hitting the barriers, visuals of the aftermath of the crash showed heavy damage to the front of the Porsche, with several marshals arriving at the scene of the incident.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Jota revealed that Ilott emerged unscathed from the incident, having already been seen climbing out of the car following the crash.

However, the team also announced that the damage to the car was so severe that it will have to switch to spare chassis ahead of third practice later this afternoon.

“After the accident late last night in Le Mans with Callum Ilot and the #12 Porsche 963 Hypercar, we have been carefully assessing the situation to understand our options for the remainder of the weekend,” said Jota team principal Dieter Gass.

“Most importantly, Callum is unharmed and we’re very grateful for the speedy assistance of the race marshals and medical team. Unfortunately, the monocoque sustained damage so it needs to be replaced.

“This is now our number one priority and the team are working incredibly hard to get the car built up. In parallel we are in constant communication with the ACO and the FIA to make sure that we fulfill all regulatory obligations before being able to communicate our next steps.”

It appears likely that the team will now miss the Hyperpole section of qualifying, which is due to begin at 8pm on Thursday and features the fastest eight cars from each of the three classes. 

There are strict rules regarding the rebuild of cars at Le Mans and the team have stated that it will ensure it is meeting all the requirements set by the series regulators. 

The #12 Jota driven by Ilott had originally missed out on a spot in Hyperpole after setting the ninth-quickest time in Q1, but was elevated after the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID was knocked out due to Kamui Kobayashi causing a red flag.

This means Ilott and team-mate Will Stevens and Norman Nato will likely start the race from eighth on the grid, while the sister #38 Jota Porsche shared by Jenson Button, Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen will line up 17th.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Like "driving on black ice" – Why drivers may look like 'idiots' at cold Le Mans
Next article Ford: Provisional Le Mans LMGT3 pole "a surprise" despite strong progress

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

Le Mans
Road to Le Mans
Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: BMW stuns to top first qualifying as Kobayashi brings out red flags

Le Mans 24 Hours: BMW stuns to top first qualifying as Kobayashi brings out red flags

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: BMW stuns to top first qualifying as Kobayashi brings out red flags
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

WRC champion Rovanpera reveals Le Mans ambition

WRC champion Rovanpera reveals Le Mans ambition

WRC WRC
WRC champion Rovanpera reveals Le Mans ambition
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Jota facing "fastest ever" Porsche rebuild after Le Mans FP2 crash

Jota facing "fastest ever" Porsche rebuild after Le Mans FP2 crash

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jota facing "fastest ever" Porsche rebuild after Le Mans FP2 crash
Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
Road to Le Mans
Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans

Prime

Discover prime content
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans

When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
By Gary Watkins
When Porsche privateers beat the factory at Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By James Newbold
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global