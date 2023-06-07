Le Mans 24h: Toyota fastest in first practice ahead of Cadillac

The two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs locked out the top two positions during Wednesday afternoon's three-hour session, with Brendon Hartley setting the pace aboard the #8 car on a 3m27.742s.

That was almost two seconds up on the best time set in Sunday's official test day.

It was the sister #7 Toyota that led the way for most of the session, as Jose Maria Lopez punched in a 3m28.290s early on, going a tenth faster than Loic Duval in the leading Peugeot 9X8.

That was then bettered by Kamui Kobayashi, who lowered the bar to a 3m27.875s when the session was resumed following a red flag prompted by a crash at Tertre Rouge involving the #777 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage and the #13 TDS Racing-run Tower Motorsports LMP2.

Casper Stevenson had already suffered an off in the D'station car and was stranded in the middle of the circuit when Steven Thomas slammed into the side of the stricken Aston, leaving both cars badly damaged. The session was resumed after a 35-minute delay.

Hartley made his improvement with 23 minutes left on the clock to make it a Toyota 1-2, 0.133s ahead of Kobayashi, before the session was stopped for a second time with four minutes to go.

That was caused by another crash at Tertre Rouge, this time for the solo Corvette C8.R of Nico Varrone.

Jumping to third late on prior to the stoppage was the best of the Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs, the #2 Chip Ganassi Racing-run car of Earl Bamber, who managed to get within two tenths of Hartley's benchmark with a 3m27.939s.

Next up were two Porsche 963s, with the #75 car of Felipe Nasr setting the fourth-fastest time ahead of Kevin Estre in the #6 car, both drivers coming within half a second of the pace.

Peugeot's pair of 9X8 LMHs were sixth and seventh, Duval in the #94 car leading the #93 machine in which Mikkel Jensen set the best time prior to suffering a stoppage in the pitlane.

Ferrari, which had topped the test day with its new 499P LMH endured a low-key first practice session with Antonio Fuoco going eighth fastest in the #50 car, four places up on the sister #51 machine of Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Completing the top 10 were the #3 Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais and the remaining works Porsche, the #5 car of Frederic Makowiecki.

In LMP2, an early lap of 3m34.579s from Pietro Fittipaldi in the #28 JOTA ORECA was enough to top the session by just three hundredths ahead of the #37 Cool Racing entry piloted by Malthe Jakobsen.

Prema's #9 car recovered from an early incident in which it sustained rear wing damage to set the third-fastest time in the hands of Mirko Bortolotti.

Leading the way in GTE AM was the #55 GMB Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GTE of factory driver Marco Sorensen with a best time of 3m55.020s.

Riccardo Pera was second-fastest in the #86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19, three tenths behind, followed by Valentin Hasse-Clot in another Aston, the #72 TF Sport entry.

The Garage 56-entered Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car was comfortably faster than the entire GTE Am field with a best time of 3m49.475 set by ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button.

Early in the session, Robin Frijns survived an off at Tertre Rouge aboard the #31 WRT Oreca, albeit making contact with the guard rail.

Other LMP2 runners to hit trouble included the #35 Alpine LMP2 car, as Oli Caldwell crashed at the first part of the Ford chicane, and the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine, which broke down at the pitlane exit.

Also in the wars was the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE in which Louis Prette suffered a head-on collision with the barriers at the Ford chicane, with that car not reappearing for the rest of the session.

First qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours begins at 1900 local time, while second practice follows at 2200.

Le Mans 24 Hours - First practice results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap 1 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar 3'27.742 2 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Jose Maria Lopez Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar 3'27.875 0.133 3 2 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

Richard Westbrook Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'27.939 0.197 4 75 Mathieu Jaminet

Luiz Felipe Nasr

Nick Tandy Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'28.150 0.408 5 6 Kevin Estre

Andre Lotterer

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'28.167 0.425 6 94 Loïc Duval

Gustavo Menezes

Nico Müller Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar 3'28.386 0.644 7 93 Paul di Resta

Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar 3'28.533 0.791 8 50 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 499P Hypercar 3'28.708 0.966 9 3 Sebastien Bourdais

Scott Dixon

Renger van der Zande Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'28.799 1.057 10 5 Dane Cameron

Michael Christensen

Frédéric Makowiecki Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'29.375 1.633 11 709 Nathanaël Berthon

Esteban Gutierrez

Franck Mailleux Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar 3'29.617 1.875 12 51 James Calado

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alessandro Pier Guidi Ferrari 499P Hypercar 3'29.845 2.103 13 708 Ryan Briscoe

Romain Dumas

Olivier Pla Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar 3'29.991 2.249 14 38 Antonio Felix da Costa

Will Stevens

Ye Yifei Porsche 963 Hypercar 3'30.084 2.342 15 311 Jack Aitken

Pipo Derani

Alexander Sims Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar 3'30.300 2.558 16 28 Pietro Fittipaldi

David Heinemeier Hansson

Oliver Rasmussen Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.579 6.837 17 37 Alexandre Coigny

Malthe Jakobsen

Nicolas Lapierre Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.611 6.869 18 4 Tom Dillmann

Esteban Guerrieri

Tristan Vautier Vanwall Vandervell 680 Hypercar 3'34.923 7.181 19 63 Mirko Bortolotti

Daniil Kvyat

Doriane Pin Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.451 8.709 20 36 Julien Canal

Charles Milesi

Matthieu Vaxivière Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.471 8.729 21 34 Albert Costa

Fabio Scherer

Jakub Smiechowski Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.796 9.054 22 31 Robin Frijns

Sean Gelael

Ferdinand Habsburg Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.870 9.128 23 14 Mathias Beche

Ben Hanley

Rodrigo Sales Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.941 9.199 24 923 Tom Gamble

Dries Vanthoor

Salih Yoluc Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.993 9.251 25 10 Gabriel Aubry

Ryan Cullen

Matthias Kaiser Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.223 9.481 26 30 Rene Binder

Neel Jani

Nicolas Pino Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.305 9.563 27 43 Maxime Martin

Tom van Rompuy

Ugo De Wilde Oreca 07 LMP2 3'37.656 9.914 28 65 Tijmen van der Helm Manuel Maldonado

Job Van Uitert Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.047 10.305 29 47 Reshad de Gerus

Vlad Lomko

Simon Pagenaud Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.141 10.399 30 32 Anders Fjordbach

Mark Kvamme

Jan Magnussen Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.229 10.487 31 41 Rui Andrade

Louis Deletraz

Robert Kubica Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.234 10.492 32 39 Giedo van der Garde

Roberto Lacorte

Patrick Pilet Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.463 10.721 33 48 Paul Loup Chatin

Laurents Hörr

Paul Lafargue Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.767 11.025 34 80 Ben Barnicoat

Norman Nato

François Perrodo Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.878 11.136 35 13 René Rast

Ricky Taylor

Steven Thomas Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.898 11.156 36 9 Juan Manuel Correa

Filip Ugran

Bent Viscaal Oreca 07 LMP2 3'39.266 11.524 37 23 Tom Blomqvist

Oliver Jarvis

Josh Pierson Oreca 07 LMP2 3'39.299 11.557 38 35 Olli Caldwell

André Negrão

Memo Rojas Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.411 12.669 39 45 James Allen

Colin Braun

George Kurtz Oreca 07 LMP2 3'40.817 13.075 40 22 Filipe Albuquerque

Philip Hanson

Frederick Lubin Oreca 07 LMP2 3'41.249 13.507 41 24 Jenson Button

Jimmie Johnson

Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 3'49.475 21.733 42 55 Gustav Birch

Jens Reno Møller

Marco Sørensen Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.020 27.278 43 86 Ben Barker

Riccardo Pera

Michael Wainwright Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'55.330 27.588 44 72 Valentin Hasse-Clot

Arnold Robin

Maxime Robin Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.506 27.764 45 16 Ryan Hardwick

Jan Heylen

Zacharie Robichon Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'55.573 27.831 46 60 Matteo Cressoni

Alessio Picariello

Claudio Schiavoni Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'55.624 27.882 47 98 Ian James

Daniel Mancinelli

Alex Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.632 27.890 48 83 Luis Perez Companc

Alessio Rovera

Lilou Wadoux Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.806 28.064 49 85 Sarah Bovy

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'55.883 28.141 50 88 Jonas Ried

Harry Tincknell

Don Yount Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'55.972 28.230 51 25 Ahmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Charlie Eastwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.038 28.296 52 56 Matteo Cairoli

PJ Hyett

Gunnar Jeannette Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'56.073 28.331 53 66 Neubauer Thomas

Giacomo Petrobelli

Louis Prette Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.085 28.343 54 911 Michael Fassbender

Richard Lietz

Martin Rump Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'56.159 28.417 55 74 Kei Cozzolino

Yorikatsu Tsujiko

Naoki Yokomizo Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.211 28.469 56 21 Simon Mann

Ulysse De Pauw

Julien Piguet Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.283 28.541 57 77 Julien Andlauer

Christian Ried

Mikkel Pedersen Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3'56.457 28.715 58 57 Scott Huffaker

Takeshi Kimura

Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.477 28.735 59 54 Francesco Castellacci

Thomas Flohr

Davide Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.548 28.806 60 33 Nicky Catsburg

Ben Keating

Nicolas Varrone Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 3'56.552 28.810 61 777 Tomonobu Fujii

Satoshi Hoshino

Casper Stevenson Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.961 29.219 62 100 Andrew Haryanto

Chandler Hull

Jeffrey Segal Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.446 32.704