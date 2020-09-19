Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP4 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
11 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
12 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Breaking news

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki

shares
comments
Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki
By:
Co-author: Gary Watkins

Fred Makowiecki said Aston Martin’s pace decline in Friday’s Hyperpole qualifying session for the Le Mans 24 Hours “didn’t make sense” after it had topped qualifying practice on Thursday.

Makowiecki’s teammate in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Gianmaria Bruni took pole position in the GTE Pro class with a time 0.002s slower than Marco Sorensen had managed in the #95 Aston Martin Vantage the previous day, making it the only class in which the fastest time of the weekend to date was not set during the Hyperpole session.

Bruni improved on his 3m50.874s by 0.06s, but had his time deleted for track limits.

James Calado was second quickest in the #71 Ferrari after his first effort was also deleted for track limits at the Porsche Curves, while Sorensen and teammate Alex Lynn claimed third and fourth with times slower than they managed in qualifying practice.

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com if he thought its rivals had shown their true pace in qualifying, Makowiecki said: “Our performance has been getting quicker and quicker.

“When you see Aston, they are three to four tenths off compared to the quali time, it doesn’t make sense when the track is cooler and you have more power, more downforce and also the track condition improved a little bit. This surprised me a little bit.”

He added: “From our side, we arrive with not so much experience, it’s a new car, we know where we are stronger or where we need to improve.

“But in the end they are with the same car, with everything the same, they are very significantly slower than last year.”

Aston Martin Racing head of performance Gustavo Beteli told Motorsport.com that the team  "made the wrong tyre choice for the conditions”.

Calado set the best Ferrari lap of the weekend in Hyperpole and told Motorsport.com that he had “pretty much maximised what the car has got to offer”.

“In quali we gave everything that we have and that was the maximum we could do today,” he said. “We don’t know what the others are doing but this is where we are.”

Fellow Ferrari driver Sam Bird, who qualified fifth, said the lack of a test day had meant the track was still “quite dirty and dusty in comparison to previous years”, which contributed to the slower times than in 2019.

“I think last year I did a low ’49 in qualifying so I was thinking ‘we’re going to be matching that kind of pace again’ but the track is just nowhere near what it was,” Bird told Motorsport.com.

“It’s been a bit tricky to extract the maximum out of the car, we weren’t really sure where to go with the set-up due to the different kind of conditions that we’ve been hit with, but we seem to have found a decent pace.”

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

Previous article

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

Next article

Buemi wary of "dangerous" amateurs, wet conditions

Buemi wary of "dangerous" amateurs, wet conditions
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Drivers Frédéric Makowiecki
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author James Newbold

Trending Today

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

Latest news

United Autosports “not favourites” despite record LMP2 pace
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

United Autosports “not favourites” despite record LMP2 pace

Buemi wary of "dangerous" amateurs, wet conditions
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Buemi wary of "dangerous" amateurs, wet conditions

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up
LM24 Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

Trending

1
Formula 1

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

3h
2
Formula 1

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

3
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice

2h
5
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull

17m

Latest news

United Autosports “not favourites” despite record LMP2 pace
LM24

United Autosports “not favourites” despite record LMP2 pace

Buemi wary of "dangerous" amateurs, wet conditions
LM24

Buemi wary of "dangerous" amateurs, wet conditions

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki
LM24

Aston Martin qualifying pace "didn't make sense" - Makowiecki

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up
LM24

Le Mans 24h: Buemi and Toyota top damp warm-up

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up
LM24

Rebellion has "no chance" of win unless Toyota slips up

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans: Three Ferraris in first Le Mans Hyperpole 02:30
Le Mans
18m

24 Hours of Le Mans: Three Ferraris in first Le Mans Hyperpole

24 Hours of Le Mans: Ferrari FP3 and FP4 02:14
Le Mans
21m

24 Hours of Le Mans: Ferrari FP3 and FP4

24 Hours of Le Mans: Ferrari FP1 and FP2 02:07
Le Mans
24m

24 Hours of Le Mans: Ferrari FP1 and FP2

24 Hours of Le Mans: for the fans 01:37
Le Mans
34m

24 Hours of Le Mans: for the fans

24 Hours of Le Mans: Behind the scenes - Antonello Coletta and Competizioni GT 01:59
Le Mans
49m

24 Hours of Le Mans: Behind the scenes - Antonello Coletta and Competizioni GT

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.