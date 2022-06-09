Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Cadillac reveals 2023 LMDh racer for WEC and IMSA programmes Next / When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Alpine gets power increase in revised Le Mans BoP

Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 car has been handed a power increase in a revised Balance of Performance for the Le Mans 24 Hours issued ahead of Hyperpole qualifying on Thursday.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Alpine gets power increase in revised Le Mans BoP
Listen to this article

The French marque's A480-Gibson has been given an extra 7kW, or a little over 9bhp, bringing its power output to 427kW (573bhp).

It marks the second increase given to the Alpine ahead of this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship centerpiece race, after it was given a power boost ahead of last weekend's test day.

However, the A480 will still be producing less power than it did at Le Mans last year, when the Alpine ran with 450kW (603bhp). 

In the opening round of the WEC, where Alpine trio Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao scored victory, the car ran with 430kW (577bhp).

In addition to the extra power, Alpine has also been given an extra 11 megajoules of energy to use per stint, something that should help the team to hit its target of 12-lap stints around the Circuit de la Sarthe more consistently.

Both the Toyota GR010 Hybrid and Glickenhaus 007 LMH did not see any changes in the latest BoP.

Toyota team boss Rob Leupen suggested earlier on Wednesday that Alpine had not been showing its full hand during Wednesday's free practice and first qualifying session, when Lapierre was fourth-fastest in the five-car Hypercar class, 2.4 seconds slower than the pace-setting GR010.

"I think they'll be a bit closer [in Hyperpole] than they are now," Leupen told Motorsport.com, referring to Alpine's pace on Wednesday.

shares
comments
Cadillac reveals 2023 LMDh racer for WEC and IMSA programmes
Previous article

Cadillac reveals 2023 LMDh racer for WEC and IMSA programmes
Next article

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
WEC

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Signatech More from
Signatech
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Alpine poised for LMP2 return for 2023 WEC season
WEC

Alpine poised for LMP2 return for 2023 WEC season

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Algarve Prime
WEC

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
WEC WEC

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster
IMSA IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Westbrook sure Glickenhaus can still fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.