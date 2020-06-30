Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

shares
comments
Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers
By:
Jun 30, 2020, 8:48 AM

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest has announced the suspension of ticket sales for the Le Mans 24 Hours in order to limit the size of the crowd.

The 88th running of the French endurance classic is set to take place on September 19-20 after the health crisis forced the ACO to abandon its usual mid-June date.

Last year's race attracted over 250,000 fans to La Sarthe, but current government restrictions on large gatherings have forced a change of plan for this year's event.

On Tuesday morning, the ACO issued a statement clarifying that only its members and those that had purchased a ticket on or before Monday June 29 will be guaranteed entry to the circuit, with ticket sales suspended "in the hope that conditions improve" ahead of the race.

ACO President Pierre Fillon said: "We have always been at the forefront of technological innovation to improve safety and sustainable mobility. Responsibility is one of our founding principles. We are therefore sure that our loyal spectators will understand our position and support our decision.

"We will not be breaking any attendance records this year. However, all the magic of the race will remain intact and the spectator experience – trackside or from a distance – will remain world-class.”

Earlier this month, a condensed revised schedule for Le Mans race week was revealed, with track action kicking off with practice on Thursday instead of on Wednesday.

In addition, it is expected that the traditional drivers' parade in downtown Le Mans on Friday evening will not take place unless the French government rules change, as it would fall foul of the current restriction on gatherings that mandate a maximum of 5,000 people.

Next article
DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Previous article

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

trending Today

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell
Formula 1 / Formula 1
48m

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity

Van der Mark to leave Yamaha WSBK squad after 2020
World Superbike / World Superbike
26m

Van der Mark to leave Yamaha WSBK squad after 2020

Police warns fans to stay away from Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Police warns fans to stay away from Silverstone

Jordan splits with BMW ahead of new BTCC season
BTCC / BTCC
1h

Jordan splits with BMW ahead of new BTCC season

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers
Le Mans / Le Mans
1h

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons
MotoGP / MotoGP

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons

Latest news

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers
Le Mans / Le Mans
1h

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM / DTM

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program
IMSA / IMSA

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car
WEC / WEC

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car

Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes "reinventing" to replace outgoing Cowell

48m
3
Formula 1

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity

4
World Superbike

Van der Mark to leave Yamaha WSBK squad after 2020

26m
5
Formula 1

Police warns fans to stay away from Silverstone

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Latest news

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers
LM24

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program
IMSA

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car
WEC

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car

Le Mans Virtual raised €21.5k for COVID-19 vaccine research
Esports

Le Mans Virtual raised €21.5k for COVID-19 vaccine research

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.