Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans reveals remaining 2019 entries

Le Mans reveals remaining 2019 entries
50m ago

The Le Mans 24 Hours has issued its full 60-car 2019 entry list, identifying the remaining 18 teams that will take part in this year's running of the French endurance classic.

The remaining entries, which join the 42 revealed last month, are listed below. They include the four teams that earned invites for their success in the Asian Le Mans Series:

  • United Autosports (LMP2)
  • Panis-Barthez Competition (LMP2)
  • Algarve Pro Racing (LMP2)
  • Inter Europol Competition (LMP2)
  • Graff (LMP2)
  • Cetilar Racing (LMP2)
  • IDEC Sport (LMP2)
  • ARC Bratislava (LMP2)
  • Corvette Racing (GTE Pro) x 2
  • Ford Chip Ganassi Racing (GTE Pro) x 2
  • Risi Competizione (GTE Pro)
  • Porsche GT Team (GTE Pro) x 2
  • Spirit of Race (GTE Am)
  • Kessel Racing (GTE Am)
  • CarGuy Racing (GTE Am)

The 10 entries on the reserve list, in order of priority, are:

  • Duqueine Engineering (LMP2)
  • United Autosports (LMP2)
  • Panis-Barthez Competition (LMP2)
  • Ebimotors (GTE Am)
  • Meyer Shank Racing (LMP2)
  • High Class Racing (LMP2)
  • Eurasia Motorsports (LMP2)
  • IDEC Sport (LMP2)
  • Team Project 1 (GTE Am)
  • TF Sport Red River Sport (GTE Am)

This article will be updated

Team Goh eyes up Le Mans return

Team Goh eyes up Le Mans return
