Le Mans reveals remaining 2019 entries

The remaining entries, which join the 42 revealed last month, are listed below. They include the four teams that earned invites for their success in the Asian Le Mans Series:

United Autosports (LMP2)

Panis-Barthez Competition (LMP2)

Algarve Pro Racing (LMP2)

Inter Europol Competition (LMP2)

Graff (LMP2)

Cetilar Racing (LMP2)

IDEC Sport (LMP2)

ARC Bratislava (LMP2)

Corvette Racing (GTE Pro) x 2

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing (GTE Pro) x 2

Risi Competizione (GTE Pro)

Porsche GT Team (GTE Pro) x 2

Spirit of Race (GTE Am)

Kessel Racing (GTE Am)

CarGuy Racing (GTE Am)

The 10 entries on the reserve list, in order of priority, are:

Duqueine Engineering (LMP2)

United Autosports (LMP2)

Panis-Barthez Competition (LMP2)

Ebimotors (GTE Am)

Meyer Shank Racing (LMP2)

High Class Racing (LMP2)

Eurasia Motorsports (LMP2)

IDEC Sport (LMP2)

Team Project 1 (GTE Am)

TF Sport Red River Sport (GTE Am)

This article will be updated