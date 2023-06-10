The Le Mans 24 Hours as it happened
Join Motorsport.com's on-site team for live updates from the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours, the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship.
The eagerly-anticipated centenary edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is the first in which cars built to the new-for-2023 LMDh ruleset have been eligible to compete.
Toyota is seeking a sixth consecutive victory at the world's most famous endurance race, while Ferrari on its first factory effort in the top class in half a century and fellow returnee Porsche are gunning for their 10th and 20th victories respectively.
A field of 62 cars, including the Garage 56 NASCAR entry and 21 GTE Am machines on the category's Le Mans swansong, will take the start at the Circuit de la Sarthe at 4pm local time and race through the night.
Join us here for live updates throughout the race.
By: James Newbold, Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb, Richard Asher, Stefan Mackley, Sam Hall
Summary
Congratulations to Ferrari and the #51 trio of Pier Guidi, Calado and Giovinazzi on victory at a simply epic Le Mans.
Race winners Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Jochen Rindt rides on the front as the North American Racing Team celebrate victory with their Ferrari 250LM
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images
Here's the full race report on the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours:
https://www.autosport.com/le-mans/news/le-mans-24-hours-ferrari-beats-toyota-in-race-of-attrition/10481619/
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
Photo by: Marc Fleury
2023 Le Mans 24 Hours top five - GTE Am:
1. #33 Corvette
2. #25 ORT by TF Aston Martin
3. #86 GR Racing Porsche
4. #85 Iron Dames Porsche
5. #54 AF Corse Ferrari
2023 Le Mans 24 Hours top five - LMP2:
1. #34 Inter Europol
2. #41 Team WRT
3. #30 Duqueine
4. #36 Alpine
5. #31 Team WRT
2023 Le Mans 24 Hours top five overall:
1. #51 Ferrari
2. #8 Toyota
3. #2 Cadillac
4. #3 Cadillac
5. #50 Ferrari
