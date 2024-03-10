All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Kart

Live: Watch the Rotax Max Challenge Winter Cup

The RMC Winter Cup has oﬃcially kicked off at the KartCenter Campillos, marking the opening of the Rotax European season with a lineup of 192 drivers from over 30 nations.

Upd:

Watch: Live - ROTAX MAX Challenge Winter Cup

Campillos, Spain Friday March 8, 2024: The Qualifying Practices have just finished, featuring intense competition as drivers vied for the coveted pole position in their respective categories. The weather played a pivotal role; the morning rain gave way to winds that progressively dried the track, keeping the drivers on their toes throughout the qualifying sessions.

Mini MAX - British driver Friend secures this season's first pole position

Strawberry's Albert Friend (Tony Kart) emerged as the first poleman of the season, clocking a time of 1:08.428. A well-known figure in the Rotax community, Friend edged out Zdenek Babicek (Tepz - MS) by approximately 0.1" and local hero Luque Hugo Fuentes (Karting Club Campillos - Parolin).

Junior MAX - Ashcroft vs. Strele in Dan Holland Racing showdown

Dan Holland Racing's Jacob Ashcroft (LN) and Toms Strele (LN) engaged in a head-to- head battle for the pole position in the Junior MAX category. Ashcroft secured the pole with a time of 1:04.170, narrowly besting his Latvian teammate. Cameron Nelson completed the DHR trio, finishing in 3rd place.

Senior MAX - Bearman leads British Trio amid slippery conditions

Senior MAX drivers faced challenging conditions on the slippery track. Thomas Bearman (KR Sport - Kosmic) emerged victorious securing the pole position and giving the Bearman family another reason to be proud after his brother’s Oliver confirmation as Ferrari driver in the F1 race in Jeddah. Bearman outpaced Kai Hunter (Hunter Racing - LN) and the experienced Lewis Gilbert (Kraft Motorsport - Tony Kart).

DD2 / DD2 Masters - Veerus and Picot on pole!

Estonian Ragnar Veerus (Kivi Racing Team - Birel ART) set the best lap in DD2, while Nicolas Picot (Privateer - Tony Kart) claimed the top spot respectively in DD2 Masters.

As the Qualifying Heats take center stage, the competition promises thrilling battles and unexpected twists. Stay tuned for more action at the RMC Winter Cup!

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Live: Watch the final round of WSK Super Master Series at Sarno

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Martinsville
Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut
Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit
How to be an ace engineer: Single-seater performance guru Peter Wyss de Araujo

How to be an ace engineer: Single-seater performance guru Peter Wyss de Araujo

F1 Formula 1
How to be an ace engineer: Single-seater performance guru Peter Wyss de Araujo
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

F1 Formula 1
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global