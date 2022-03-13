LIVE: Watch the WSK Super Master Series final on Motorsport.com

Listen to this article

The champions of the series will be decided at this event, which saw record levels of participation from drivers in all four categories on the track. From the smallest MINI for 8-12 year-old drivers, to the more powerful professional categories such as the OK-Junior, OK and shifter KZ2.

A remarkable turnout has reached peaks of over 350 drivers and many young talents from 55 countries covering Europe, Asia, America, Africa and Oceania.

For this great event, Motorsport.com will provide live streaming of the final race right here.

The WSK Promotion 2022 season, after the conclusion of the WSK Super Master Series, continues in the summer with the WSK Euro Series, the WSK Super Cup by MINI, the WSK Open Cup and the WSK Final Cup.

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.