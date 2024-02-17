Live: Watch the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour
Watch live as Australia's awesome Mont Panorama circuit hosts the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Bathurst 12 Hour.
BMW's bid for a first event win since 2010 began well as the WRT-entered #32 BMW M4 GT3 secured pole, with Sheldon van der Linde's lap of 2m01.981s enough to head the top 10 shootout.
The South African's closest rival, Supercars racer Broc Feeney aboard the Triple Eight Mercedes, was 0.256s slower.
SunEnergy1's Mercedes has won each of the past two editions of the race, with defending IGTC champion Jules Gounon seeking a record-extending fourth consecutive Bathurst victory after claiming a new lap record in a modified AMG GT3.
Audi and Porsche also have cars inside the top 10, the German brands taking their most recent victories in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
The 28-car car field will set off at 5:45am local time, 1:30pm ET.
Not available in Australia or New Zealand.
