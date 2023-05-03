Later date for 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour

That date is a fortnight later than the traditional first weekend of February slot for the round-the-clock GT enduro.

That will put more air between the 24 Hours of Daytona and the Bathurst 12 Hour, given they usually run on consecutive weekends.

It has also been confirmed that the Bathurst 12 Hour will continue to be the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

“There has been extensive consultation into the revised date, all of which is aimed at further growing the race as one of the leading GT endurance races in the world," said event director Shane Rudzis.

“It is only a two-week shift, however it creates several positives for our competitors from both Australia and overseas.

“Moving two weeks later allows for some separation from the start of the United States’ season at the Daytona 24 Hours and opens the potential for participation from those teams.

“The slightly later start will also allow for Australian teams to better prepare across the Christmas/New Year period, while also allowing European teams to better manage their freight and travel logistics at the end of the current season.

“The race will remain the start of the Australian racing calendar and launch the 2024 season with a bang in New South Wales.

“Our thanks go to our partners at Destination New South Wales, the Bathurst Regional Council, SRO Group and all our partners for their support as we continue to build Australia’s International Enduro into the future.”

SRO boss Stephane Ratel added: “Racing in February is an intrinsic part of the 12 Hour’s identity but also allows manufacturers and international teams to travel down under each year without impacting their other programmes.

"Maintaining both elements has always been of paramount importance, but we are also mindful of the congestion that now exists within global GT and sportscar racing’s ‘pre-season’ schedule, as well as the clamour from outside of Europe – and especially in America – to race at the iconic Mount Panorama.

“Pushing Bathurst back two weeks therefore makes perfect sense if we’re to ensure that even more of the world’s very best drivers can test themselves in Australia’s International Enduro.”