Bathurst crash driver cleared of serious injuries

Keith Kassulke has been cleared of serious injuries following his frightening crash at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The veteran was involved in a high-speed incident at The Chase during the fourth and final practice session this afternoon.

Circuit CCTV shows the MARC V8 bouncing over the inside kerb at full speed before coming airborne.

It then made contact with the fence before coming to a rest on its roof.

Early reports were that Kassulke had been communicating with rescue crews during the recovery.

A statement from the Bathurst 12 Hour has now cleared Kassulke of any major injuries.

"Following his accident in Practice 4 for the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour, MARC Cars Australia driver Keith Kassulke was taken to the circuit medical centre for checks," read the statement.

"Keith was conscious throughout, communicating with the recovery teams and suffered no major injuries.

"Further information will follow when available.

"The session was red flagged and was not restarted due to the damage caused to the tyre wall following the impact.

"At this stage the cause of the accident has not been determined."

 
