Ruoff becomes associate sponsor for Andretti Autosport

Ruoff’s association with Michael Andretti’s squad began with a bang in 2017, serving as primary sponsor for Takuma Sato when he won the Indy 500.

The relationship continued in 2018 as Ruoff featured as the primary partner for Marco Andretti at St. Petersburg and Mid-Ohio, Carlos Munoz at Indy 500, and Alexander Rossi at Belle Isle, Detroit – where Rossi scored pole position for Race 2 of the doubleheader (pictured above).

“Like Andretti Autosport, Ruoff Mortgage thrives on speed, technology, innovation and precision, which continues to make this an ideal partnership,” said Mark K. Music, the company's president and CEO. “Not only are we thrilled to be a part of the Indy 500 tradition on the Gleaners car [Andretti’s #98 entry], but we’re excited to ride along through the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season with Andretti’s world-class drivers.

“We look forward to another great year of racing and engaging the loyal fans.”

Ruoff Mortgage is also the presenting partner of the NTT IndyCar Series’ “Fastest Seat in Sports” and IndyCar Experience two-seater program available to VIP guests on race weekends. Driven by racing legend Mario Andretti and featuring a celebrity, dignitary or influencer in the passenger seat, the Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports will help lead the field to the green flag at 15 races throughout the 2021 season.

“We are very excited to welcome Ruoff Mortgage back to the team,” said Michael Andretti. “The team and Ruoff have had a lot of success together dating back to Sato’s 2017 Indy 500 win and we are looking forward to celebrating more victories and successes in the 2021 season.

“It is also cool to see Ruoff as the primary partner of the Fastest Seat in Sports and keeping it ‘in the family’ with Mario behind the wheel.”

Ruoff sponsored Fernando Alonso's Arrow McLaren SP entry at last year's Indianapolis 500.