Previous / Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1 Next / Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps
IndyCar / Birmingham / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rossi tops disrupted second practice

By:

Alexander Rossi sent Andretti Autosport-Honda to the top of the times at Barber Motorsports Park, some consolation for the team as it rebuilds the front end of the crashed car of teammate Colton Herta in time for qualifying.

Ex-F1 driver and IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean was the first of the runners to duck under the 67sec barrier, with a 66.9421sec lap in his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, despite flirting with the dirt exiting Turn 13.

Fellow rookie, Jimmie Johnson, was the first to take on the softer Firestone tires but hit traffic so didn’t get the full benefit.

Soon after Colton Herta moved to the top for Andretti Autosport-Honda and Scott McLaughlin on alternates took P3 for Team Penske-Chevrolet, there was a brief red to retrieve Dalton Kellett’s spun and stalled AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy from the exit of Turn 5.

Then on his 12th lap, after making an adjustment in the cockpit, Herta understeered off the track at Turn 2, traversed the gravel trap and smacked the Armco barrier with his left front wheel, breaking the suspension and front wing. He admitted afterward that he went too fast with tires not yet up to temperature, commenting: “It was a silly move by me, it bit me and that sucks because I won’t get to try the red tires [before qualifying] now.”

With just nine minutes to go, the green waved again, and almost everyone hit the track on the alternate compound tires. Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet hit the top spot despite encountering two batches of traffic. In backing off to get some clear track, he accidentally blocked Will Power’s Team Penske-Chevrolet, and then his teammate Felix Rosenqvist jumped to the top of the times with a 66.3948sec.

This morning’s pacesetter Alex Palou edged his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda into P1 by mere hundredths before the third red flew for Newgarden trickling down the main straight after a major fishtail moment exiting the final turn after the engine burped with an overboost. The three-time Barber winner had already had an alarming moment on his very first lap of the session when his steering wheel came fully detached from its spindle.

The cars were allowed out for one last flyer and Ganassi’s six-time and reigning champion Scott Dixon bounced to the top, but was then displaced by Rossi and his own teammate Marcus Ericsson.

Said Rossi: “It’s good, it was difficult there, every new tire run, on blacks or reds, got interrupted [by red flags], so all good right now, when we rolled off I was good with car. Obviously it’s hotter now than this morning. Overall we’re in the decent position for this afternoon.”

Palou completed a Ganassi 2-3-4, ahead of Rosenqvist, with Ed Jones slotting into sixth for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda. O’Ward was seventh, just ahead of Power who ran off the track at Turn 5.

Conor Daly was an impressive ninth for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, just ahead of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Jack Harvey.

Newgarden’s troubled session left him 14th, but in worse shape still were Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda – the team that dominated the last event here – with Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal only 20th and 23rd.

Impressively, despite his relative lack of knowledge of the Firestone reds, Jimmie Johnson was just 1.8sec from top spot.

Qualifying begins at 4.55pm local (Central) time.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

27

Alexander Rossi

1:06.0797

1:06.0797

0.000

18

18

125.303

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

2

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.2190

0.1393

0.1393

18

18

125.040

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

9

Scott Dixon

1:06.3018

0.2221

0.0828

17

17

124.883

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

10

Alex Palou

1:06.3204

0.2407

0.0186

17

18

124.848

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.3948

0.3151

0.0744

12

14

124.709

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

6

18

Ed Jones

1:06.4747

0.3950

0.0799

15

16

124.559

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

7

5

Pato O'Ward

1:06.5150

0.4353

0.0403

15

15

124.483

Chevy

Ao

Arrow McLaren SP

8

12

Will Power

1:06.5230

0.4433

0.0080

17

20

124.468

Chevy

A

Team Penske

9

20

Conor Daly

1:06.5593

0.4796

0.0363

11

14

124.400

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

10

60

Jack Harvey

1:06.5894

0.5097

0.0301

14

17

124.344

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

11

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:06.6222

0.5425

0.0328

18

19

124.283

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.6643

0.5846

0.0421

15

18

124.204

Chevy

A

Team Penske

13

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:06.6793

0.5996

0.0150

12

13

124.176

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

14

2

Josef Newgarden

1:06.7161

0.6364

0.0368

16

17

124.108

Chevy

A

Team Penske

15

26

Colton Herta

1:06.7551

0.6754

0.0390

9

11

124.035

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

16

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:06.7885

0.7088

0.0334

13

15

123.973

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

17

51

Romain Grosjean

1:06.8561

0.7764

0.0676

17

17

123.848

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

18

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.0970

1.0173

0.2409

18

21

123.403

Chevy

A

Team Penske

19

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:07.0995

1.0198

0.0025

6

14

123.399

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

20

30

Takuma Sato

1:07.2764

1.1967

0.1769

19

19

123.074

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

21

59

Max Chilton

1:07.3047

1.2250

0.0283

17

17

123.023

Chevy

P

Carlin

22

4

Dalton Kellett

1:07.4645

1.3848

0.1598

14

17

122.731

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

15

Graham Rahal

1:07.4681

1.3884

0.0036

17

20

122.725

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

24

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:07.8821

1.8024

0.4140

7

17

121.976

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1

Previous article

Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1

Next article

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps
Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps

Barber IndyCar: Rossi tops disrupted second practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rossi tops disrupted second practice

Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Palou puts Ganassi on top in FP1

Johnson won’t let expectations affect IndyCar debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson won’t let expectations affect IndyCar debut

