IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
08 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Road America / Breaking news

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America

shares
comments
Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 4:17 AM

Alex Palou, who in Road America's first race of the weekend finished third in only his third NTT IndyCar Series start, says he’s expecting to keep getting faster as he gains more time and experience.

Palou was a sensation in Japan’s Super Formula series last year, winning Rookie of the Year and almost winning the title until a mechanical problem in the championship decider. But his heart was set on IndyCar racing, and Dale Coyne’s heart was set on Palou after he proved super-fast in a test at Mid-Ohio.

The 23-year-old Spaniard was fast in Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas in February, got taken out by fellow rookie Rinus VeeKay at Texas Motor Speedway, and was surprisingly off the pace at last week’s GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

However, the Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh driver swiftly impressed this weekend at Road America and ended up fifth in free practice despite never having seen the track before. He then sped on pitlane during qualifying, and the drive-through penalty meant he could only set one lap on the soft alternate-compound Firestones, restricting himself to the seventh row of the grid.

Yet from 14th, he slashed his way through to ninth by the end of the first lap and, emulating Team Penske’s Will Power, stopped on Lap 12 to get the undercut on his longer-stinting rivals. That vaulted him forward and he spent the final stint applying the pressure on runner-up Power.

“Yeah, that was an awesome race for us,” he said. “It was a tough day today. My first time here in Road America. Having free practice, qualifying and race the same day was tough.

“We had a really strong car. I could overtake some of the guys on the first two laps. Then we just had a really good pace, enough to be overtaking when we had clean air. During the pit stops we lost, like, two or three places the first two pit stops, but then on the third pit stop, the crew was amazing.”

At the first restart, Palou was fourth, went to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay on the inside and would not be intimidated when the 2012 champion squeezed him over to the grass and grabbed third place. However, a yellow flew for a backmarker stranding himself in a sandtrap, and when the field was re-ordered according to the previous timing line, Palou had to take the next restart behind Hunter-Reay once more.

This time the Andretti Autosport driver committed early and harder to the inside line to protect his position, but Palou simply went around the outside instead, and spent the remainder of the race chasing Power, eventually finishing just 0.6sec behind the 2014 champ.

Palou said that he had no doubts over the potential of Dale Coyne’s team and that further improvements need to come from himself.

“We already knew from the beginning the team was on it,” he said. “All the tests we did, we were top five always. The problem is that then IndyCar throws me into a race just having 75 minutes of practice when I've never been in that track! It's just really tough to learn the tracks.

“[Grand Prix of] Indy, if you look at the result, we were worse than what the potential and the performance of our car was. Just we had really bad luck with strategy and the yellow. But, yeah, it's been really tough.

“Also this morning was really tough. We did P5 in the free practice because I had a good lap. In qualifying, I had a mistake on pitlane, I had to come in for a penalty. That's why we started so far in the back.

“I think finishing P3 now, it's going to be good for me, for my confidence. I know the crew has a lot of confidence in me and the team. I know the car is capable of doing it. I felt really strong, especially at the end of the race I could fight with Will. But I used a lot of 'push to pass' at the beginning of the race.”

The elimination of between-race testing and the compressed weekend schedules – both a result of coronavirus-caused restrictions – have not worked in the favor of rookies, especially one such as Palou who started the year with zero experience of any IndyCar track besides Mid-Ohio, unlike his Road To Indy rookie rivals Oliver Askew and Rinus VeeKay.

Palou said: “I thought, to be honest, if we had enough practices, we would be really good from the first already in [GP of] Indy. The problem, we had no practices! I think this is my fifth or sixth day in the car. We cannot ask for miracles when we have only 75 minutes of practice and I have to learn a track and get the balance of the car to where I want.

“I think we are still not there. Even if we had really good result today, I think everything went really good for us, strategy, the overtakes. But we are getting there. We are getting quicker and hopefully we will be there soon.”

Palou said he was optimistic for both tomorrow’s second race at Road America, and also for Mid-Ohio, which is set for three weeks after next Friday/Saturday’s Iowa rounds.

“As soon as we get to Mid-Ohio, it's the first track that I know because I did a test last year,” he said. “It went really good. I think we going to be for sure fighting

“The thing is that now we are too far off that we cannot even fight. In IndyCar, it's so close, as soon as you lose a tenth, you are 15th, 16th or 17th. Hopefully we will be able to fight always for top 10. That's the target at the moment…

“We only had 75 minutes [practice at Road America] and it was my first time here. But we did a lot of work in the simulator.

“To be honest it felt easier to drive than Indy. I don't know if it's now I'm more comfortable with the car and I know how to brake, I know how to turn. But Indy was weird. Indy I was not able to get up to speed. I'm feeling comfortable for tomorrow.”

Next article
Power left frustrated by pitstop fumble and gear error

Previous article

Power left frustrated by pitstop fumble and gear error

Trending Today

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

Hamilton's pole lap "not from this world" - Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton's pole lap "not from this world" - Wolff

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores third straight victory
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores third straight victory

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results
IndyCar / IndyCar

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

Leclerc hit with grid penalty for impeding Kvyat
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Leclerc hit with grid penalty for impeding Kvyat

Latest news

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America

Power left frustrated by pitstop fumble and gear error
IndyCar / IndyCar
2h

Power left frustrated by pitstop fumble and gear error

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores third straight victory
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores third straight victory

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Road America
Drivers Alex Palou
Teams Dale Coyne Racing , Team Goh
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin

2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

3
Formula 1

Hamilton's pole lap "not from this world" - Wolff

4
Formula 1

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

5
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores third straight victory

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America
IndyCar

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America

Power left frustrated by pitstop fumble and gear error
IndyCar

Power left frustrated by pitstop fumble and gear error

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy
IndyCar

Dixon expects rivals to learn from Ganassi, Penske pit strategy

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores third straight victory
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Dixon scores third straight victory

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results
IndyCar

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 1 results

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.