O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win

Listen to this article

O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren was a consistent frontrunner throughout the race, the only driver able to keep fellow-Chevrolet runner Team Penske’s Newgarden in sight. Through the middle of the portion of the 250-lap race, O’Ward gained preeminence as Newgarden confessed to calling for setup changes that didn’t work as the track rubbered up.

But when a long full-course caution allowed Newgarden to backstep those changes, the pair appeared evenly matched. A tight battle in the last dozen laps, also involving Palou’s Honda-powered Ganassi car, was ended early when Romain Grosjean’s Andretti Autosport car hit the wall on the penultimate lap and brought out the yellow with Newgarden’s car less than two-tenths ahead of the McLaren.

Afterward, O’Ward, who now leads the championship with a brace of runner-up finishes, commented: “It's been a helluva start to the year. The guys gave me an absolute rocketship. Everybody who was watching the race midway through saw that.

“It was an absolute joy to drive, and I guess we're still waiting for that win this year after two second places. But that's a great start to the championship, and that's what we need and we'll keep chipping at it."

Palou, whose final pitstop had come 25 laps before those of Newgarden and O’Ward, commented: "I didn't know they were on new tires at the end; [the team] didn't tell me – which was good!

“My car was fast, I'm super happy to be here on the podiium for the first time. I've got some confidence on ovals, and it was a fun race.

“IndyCar did a great job with the downforce levels and stuff, so super-happy to be here. We didn't really have the speed of the #5 [O’Ward and the #2 [Newgarden] but we'll get ready for the next one."

Asked if it was the best oval race of his career, he responded: "One hundred percent. I think it was the first one that I could drive how I wanted, and then I could attack and I knew what I was doing."

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images