IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC

shares
comments
More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC
By:
Jun 22, 2020, 5:58 PM

NBC Sports has announced its telecast schedule for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR Series through July 18, and has revealed that the second race of the Road America double-header will be shown live on NBC.

The season-opener at Texas Motor Speedway was broadcast live on Saturday, June 6 and generated the best viewing figures for an IndyCar race since 2016, outside of the Indianapolis 500s.

With the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis (July 4), and the second race in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America both set to be shown on NBC, that will mean three of the first four rounds of this disrupted season have made it to NBC.

The first Road America round and the two Iowa IndyCar 250s on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 will air live on NBCSN.

NBCSN will also air live coverage of qualifying for the GMR GP of Indianapolis on the IMS road course on Friday, July 3.

Here is the TV schedule through July 18:

Date

Coverage

Network*

Time (ET)

Fri., July 3

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis – Qualifying

NBCSN

4:30 p.m.

Sat., July 4

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis

NBC

12 p.m.

Sat., July 11

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America – Race 1

NBCSN 

5 p.m.

Sun., July 12

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America – Race 2

NBC

12:30 p.m.

Fri., July 17

Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Race 1

NBCSN

8:30 p.m.

Sat., July 18

Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Race 2

NBCSN

8:30 p.m.

All coverage on NBC and NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Next article
Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon

Previous article

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

2
NASCAR Cup

Live NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500 from Talladega

20m
3
Formula 1

RTL ends F1 TV broadcasting deal after 30 years

4
Formula 1

F1's team alliances will fall apart in 2022 - Renault

5
Formula 1

Banned: F1's oddball steering solutions

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC
IndyCar

More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon
Misc

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon

Zanardi's condition “serious” but “stable” after Friday surgery
Misc

Zanardi's condition “serious” but “stable” after Friday surgery

Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury
Misc

Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury

Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident
Misc

Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.