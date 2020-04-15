IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend

shares
comments
Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 11:58 PM

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will make his virtual IndyCar Series debut this weekend.

Busch announced on his Twitter feed Wednesday that he would be competing in Saturday’s IndyCar Series Challenge race at the virtual Twin Ring Motegi oval track in Japan (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network).

Busch, 34, will compete in the No. 51 Rowdy Energy Dallara.

 

Busch will be doing virtual double duty this weekend, also competing in Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race from Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

NASCAR stars Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have both participated in the virtual IndyCar racing events this season.

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Jim Utter

