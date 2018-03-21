NBC seals exclusive IndyCar broadcast deal for 2019

The IndyCar Series has signed a multi-year deal with NBC to show all races, including the Indy 500, across its network of channels.

NBC previously shared the races with ABC/ESPN, but the new deal will mean eight races – including the 103rd Indianapolis 500 and its qualifications – will be shown on NBC next year. This is an increase from five races on broadcast television this year.

The rest of next year's events will be on its dedicated sports channel, NBCSN, which has seen its average viewership of IndyCar races increase by 78 percent over the past four years. Dates, times and networks for next season will be announced at a later date.

All 2019 IndyCar races will be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to authenticated subscribers.

“This arrangement brings all of IndyCar to one home, increases our exposure and includes our first direct-to-consumer offer for our fans,” said Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We couldn't be happier to have start-to-finish coverage of IndyCar's season with the NBC Sports Group.”

The Verizon IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500 have been aired annually on ABC, the latter since 1965.

“ABC has been a fantastic partner, not only for the '500' but for its broad coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series,” Miles added.

“This partnership will continue with the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 in May and together we look forward to the successful year ahead.”

Burke Magnus, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming & Scheduling, added: "We have had a wonderful and rewarding relationship with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar and it has been our distinct honor to be partners for so many years.

"We look forward to the rest of our events this season and wish them all the best in the future.”

As part of this new alignment, the Indianapolis 500 will be included in NBC Sports' "Championship Season" marketing campaign, which touts numerous high-profile championship events presented on NBC Sports platforms from May to July.

“We're excited to have NBC Sports serve as the exclusive home of IndyCar, which represents the most competitive open-wheel racing in the world,” said Jon Miller, president, programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

“We're honored to bring the Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious events in all of sports, to NBC, further enhancing NBC Sports' 'Championship Season.'

“We've seen consistent growth for IndyCar on NBCSN in the past decade, and we hope to continue that growth throughout the series by leveraging the television, digital, production and marketing assets that make NBC Sports a powerful media partner.”