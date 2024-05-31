IndyCar issues grid penalties to Rahal, Simpson

Both the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda of Rahal and the No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of Simpson were hit with a six-position starting grid penalty for unapproved engine changes after last weekend’s 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

According to a release by IndyCar, the teams were in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2., which states:

“A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”

Furthermore, according to Rule 16.6.1.2., “The penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event.”

In this case, it is Sunday’s 100-lap contest on the Streets of downtown Detroit.