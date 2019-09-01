IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reveals 2020 schedule – Richmond in, Pocono out

shares
comments
IndyCar reveals 2020 schedule – Richmond in, Pocono out
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 7:21 PM

The NTT IndyCar Series has released its 2020 schedule, which includes a return to Richmond’s 0.75-mile oval and the deletion of Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile tri-oval after a seven year run.

The June 27 race, IndyCar’s first visit to Richmond since 2009, will be the 11thof the 17-race season and will be an evening event under the lights.

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles stated: “We are pleased to return to the Mid-Atlantic region, one we know to be full of IndyCar fans. We’re also excited to return to historic Richmond Raceway, which was recently reimagined with a $30 million redevelopment project that modernized the infield for a better fan experience.”

The venue’s president Dennis Bickmeier added: “Richmond Raceway’s history in motorsports dates back to 1946 when the track hosted two AAA Championship Car events. After hosting INDYCAR from 2001 through 2009, we now look forward to the return of the NTT IndyCar Series for our fans at ‘America’s Premier Short Track’ as part of a Mid-Atlantic festival of speed on June 26-27, 2020.”

Notable alterations to the calendar include Circuit of The Americas, new to the series in 2019, moving from the second spot in the schedule to the fourth, while the Mid-Ohio race will get pushed back a couple of weeks to the middle of August, leaving a three-week break after Iowa. This is so that NBC (which hosts eight races) and NBCSN can focus on televising the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also welcome is the break between the penultimate and final rounds – again at Portland and Laguna Seca respectively – being reduced from three weeks to two. Both events will be televised on NBC.

The make-up of the schedule leaves IndyCar in 2020 racing at seven permanent road courses, five street circuits and five ovals.

2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Date Venue US TV channel
March 15 St. Petersburg, FL NBCSN
April 05 Barber Motorsports Park, AL NBCSN
April 19 Long Beach, CA NBCSN
April 26 Circuit of The Americas, TX NBCSN
May 09 IMS Road Course, IN NBC
May 16-17 Qualifying/Pole Day for Indianapolis 500, IN NBC
May 24 Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN NBC
May 30 Detroit Race 1, MI NBC
May 31 Detroit Race 2, MI NBC
June 06 Texas Motor Speedway, TX NBCSN
June 21 Road America, WI NBC
June 27 Richmond Raceway, VA NBCSN
July 12 Toronto, ON, Canada NBCSN
July 18 Iowa Speedway, IA NBCSN
August 16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, OH NBC
August 22 Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, IL NBCSN
September 6 Portland International Raceway, OR NBC
September 20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CA NBC
Hinchcliffe staying with Arrow McLaren SP for 2020

Hinchcliffe staying with Arrow McLaren SP for 2020
