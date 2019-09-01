IndyCar reveals 2020 schedule – Richmond in, Pocono out

The June 27 race, IndyCar’s first visit to Richmond since 2009, will be the 11thof the 17-race season and will be an evening event under the lights.

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles stated: “We are pleased to return to the Mid-Atlantic region, one we know to be full of IndyCar fans. We’re also excited to return to historic Richmond Raceway, which was recently reimagined with a $30 million redevelopment project that modernized the infield for a better fan experience.”

The venue’s president Dennis Bickmeier added: “Richmond Raceway’s history in motorsports dates back to 1946 when the track hosted two AAA Championship Car events. After hosting INDYCAR from 2001 through 2009, we now look forward to the return of the NTT IndyCar Series for our fans at ‘America’s Premier Short Track’ as part of a Mid-Atlantic festival of speed on June 26-27, 2020.”

Notable alterations to the calendar include Circuit of The Americas, new to the series in 2019, moving from the second spot in the schedule to the fourth, while the Mid-Ohio race will get pushed back a couple of weeks to the middle of August, leaving a three-week break after Iowa. This is so that NBC (which hosts eight races) and NBCSN can focus on televising the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also welcome is the break between the penultimate and final rounds – again at Portland and Laguna Seca respectively – being reduced from three weeks to two. Both events will be televised on NBC.

The make-up of the schedule leaves IndyCar in 2020 racing at seven permanent road courses, five street circuits and five ovals.

2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule