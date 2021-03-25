IndyCar IMS test to simulate hybrid boost with push-to-pass

The current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6s used in the NTT IndyCar Series will be replaced in 2023 with 2.4-liter V6 units, still using twin turbos, but also with a hybrid unit.

To simulate the effects of the 100hp boost that IndyCar is striving for from the hybrid unit on ovals as well as road and street courses, four cars will hit the Speedway tomorrow with their push-to-pass boost enabled.

Both of IndyCar’s current engine suppliers, Honda and Chevrolet, will have two cars in action – Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing and Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport for HPD, Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) and Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP) for Chevy.

IndyCar will help guide the hybrid Push-to-Pass simulation starting at 10.00am (ET), with choreographed group sessions lasting from 1.00 to 4.00pm.

This is not the last time that these four drivers and teams will be on the Speedway before the Month of May, as there will be an open test held at IMS on April 8 and 9.

In mean time, there is further IndyCar testing expected next week, weather allowing, in the run-up to the first round of the NTT IndyCar Series season at Barber Motorsports Park on April 16-18.

On Monday, March 29, both of Dale Coyne Racing-Honda’s drivers, Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones, are due to test at Sebring, along with Max Chilton of Carlin-Chevrolet.

Then on Wednesday, March 31, 17 competitors should be in action at Texas Motor Speedway, host of the double-header (Rounds 3 and 4) at the start of May. Expected to run are all four Penske-Chevys, all four Andretti Autosport-Hondas, the pairs from Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda and Jack Harvey in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.