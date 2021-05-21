Indy 500: Honda dominates first half of Fast Friday

Thirteen of the fastest 17 cars over a single flying lap are Hondas, while without the aid of a tow, only Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter of the Chevrolet contingent have appeared in the top dozen on the no-tow speed charts.

For what it’s worth, Ed Jones of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan has turned the fastest lap of the day so far, but had the assistance of a tow – 231.569mph.

Top of the no-tow single laps is defending and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Racing on 231.379mph chased by two Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas of Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport and a second RLL car of Graham Rahal. Next up is a third Ganassi car of Tony Kanaan while Colton Herta sits seventh.

However, Indy 500 qualifying is unique in that qualifying is set by the best average over four laps, and by that parameter, Sato leads with 230.819 while VeeKay – who last year qualified fourth for Indy as a rookie – has excelled for Chevy with a 230.234mph.

There then follows seven Hondas – Dixon, Jones, Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing, Herta, Kanaan, Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) and Jack Harvey (MSR). Carpenter and his other teammate Conor Daly are 10th and 11th.

Currently, the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevys is 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud in 14th, just ahead of rookie Scott McLaughlin and the Penske-prepared Paretta Autosport car of Simona de Silvestro, while Will Power and Josef Newgarden are outside the Top 20.

Teams are continuing to do their best to run without the aid of a tow despite the less than ideal conditions – 84degF ambient / 120degF track – in case they need to run in similar conditions come tomorrow in qualifying. The draw for the order in which the cars will set their first runs tomorrow – starting at 12 noon ET – will be held this evening.

Best 4-lap qualifying simulations after 3 hours

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM ENGINE FOUR-LAP MOCK AVERAGE (mph) 1 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 230.819 2 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 230.234 3 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.181 4 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda 230.064 5 6 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 230.064 6 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 230.047 7 48 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.016 8 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 229.993 9 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 229.946 10 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 229.895 11 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 229.633 12 25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda 229.479 13 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevy 229.187 14 16 Simona De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevy 229.136 15 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 229.116 16 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 229.068 17 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 228.854 18 1 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 228.748 19 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 228.655 20 14 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 228.581 21 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevy 228.407 22 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing Honda 228.395 23 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 227.780 24 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevy 227.626 25 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 227.461 26 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 227.439 27 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 227.016 28 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevy 226.543 29 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevy 225.902 30 45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 222.962 31 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevy 214.841 32 11 Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 205.882 33 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevy 200.619 34 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 170.140 35 75 RC Enerson Top Gun Racing Chevrolet No Speed

