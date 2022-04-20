Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Testing report

Indy 500 testing: Dixon leads McLaughlin in opening session

The first test session for this year’s 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 is in the books, and 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon led the way from New Zealand compatriot Scott McLaughlin.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The start of the test was delayed 90mins due to rain, but when the two-hour session for the 24 veterans – including two rookies who completed their Rookie Orientation Program – it was Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s six-time IndyCar Series champion Dixon who clocked a 225.622mph lap.

The veteran Kiwi is embarking on preparations for his 20th attempt at the legendary Memorial Day Weekend race and was the only driver to crack the 40sec barrier, leading his rivals by 1.7mph.

His nearest pursuer was Scott McLaughlin, who opened the IndyCar season with a win at St. Petersburg, but arguably the most encouraging aspect of the session for Team Penske-Chevrolet squad is that McLaughlin and teammates Will Power (eighth overall) and Josef Newgarden (16th) sat 1-2-3 in the laps set without a tow. In addition, Power set the fastest Turn 1 and Turn 3 trap speeds.

Santino Ferrucci put Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet into third, ahead of Romain Grosjean, the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Honda drivers who completed his Rookie Orientation Program last fall.

Pato O’Ward was fifth for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, ahead of rookie and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson in the Carvana-backed Ganassi car, who turned 37 laps.

He was followed closely by teammate and last year’s runner-up Alex Palou, who was marginally faster than three 500 winners – Power, Takuma Sato of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda and defending winner Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing.

Aside from yellows for debris – including part of car wrap that came off Dalton Kellett’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy – the only incident of note was Alexander Rossi spinning his Andretti Autosport-Honda on the warm-up lane as he exited the pits for an installation lap. The car was undamaged but he flat-spotted his tires as he kept it off the inside wall while completing his 360deg gyration.

There eight-car Rookies and Refreshers program is now underway, featuring two-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 2006 runner-up and 2020 polesitter Marco Andretti in the fifth Andretti Autosport-Honda, five full-time IndyCar rookies – David Malukas (Coyne), Kyle Kirkwood (Foyt), Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti), Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) and Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger) – and Sage Karam in the second Dreyer & Reinbold entry.

Following this two-hour session, the track will be open to all for a further three hours.

P

#

Driver

Team-Engine

Fastest lap

Total

1

9

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

225.622

20

2

3

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske-Chevrolet

223.984

32

3

23

Santino Ferrucci

Dreyer & Reinbold-Chevrolet

223.053

20

4

28

Romain Grosjean

Andretti Autosport-Honda

222.727

9

5

5

Pato O’Ward

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

222.660

38

6

48

Jimmie Johnson

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

222.255

37

7

10

Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

222.096

25

8

12

Will Power

Team Penske-Chevrolet

221.936

38

9

51

Takuma Sato

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR-Honda

221.920

28

10

6

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

221.879

27

11

7

Felix Rosenqvist

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

221.776

36

12

4

Dalton Kellett

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

221.501

43

13

11

JR Hildebrand

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

221.475

17

14

26

Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport-Honda

221.260

7

15

27

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport-Honda

221.192

5

16

2

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske-Chevrolet

221.131

32

17

33

Ed Carpenter

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

221.060

17

18

60

Simon Pagenaud

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

221.047

17

19

20

Conor Daly

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

221.043

30

20

8

Marcus Ericsson

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

220.853

31

21

1

Tony Kanaan

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

220.411

14

22

21

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

220.227

22

23

15

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

219.831

37

24

45

Jack Harvey

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

218.877

35

 

