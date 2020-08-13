Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

2017 Indy winner Sato lapped the 2.5-mile Speedway at 225.693mph to head Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Conor Daly by 0.5mph, with Charlie Kimball third for A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevy, Alonso fifth for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy and James Davison in the Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR/Byrd/Belardi.

Oliver Askew made it two Arrow McLaren SP entries in the top six and was also top rookie, just a couple of spots ahead of the man he beat to the Indy Lights title last year, Rinus VeeKay.

In between them lay 2014 Indy winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, whose Andretti Autosport-Honda was second in the no-tow lap speeds, behind only teammate Colton Herta who lapped 221.895mph without the aid of the draft.

Again only 32 cars have taken part in the session as Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed-Chevy has still not completed his Refreshers course, having only lapped at 207mph in a special pre-practice session. NBC Sports report that part of the team’s struggle has been electrical issues. Elton Julian’s team will get another chance to run at the end of this practice.

Indy 500 practice Day 2, halfway