Herta leads rookies, Alonso gets first Indy laps of 2019

Following a four-hour delay in the veterans’ session due to heavy rain, the two-hour session for the NTT IndyCar Series’ full-time rookies and also refreshers was delayed in starting and ended early due to bad weather.

However, there was approximately 90mins of green-flag running, and Circuit of The Americas winner, 19-year-old Herta took advantage of it to turn 61 laps and emerge with the fastest speed of the RoR session – 226.108mph. That was fifth fastest speed of the day, admittedly set with the aid of a tow from both Alonso and the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda of Marcus Ericssson.

However, Herta’s best lap without the aid of a draft, was in fact the fastest no-tow speed of the day, an impressive 223.121mph lap of the iconic 2.5-mile course.

Herta was a little over 0.5mph faster than Team Penske-Chevrolet’s three-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves, while veteran Oriol Servia drove his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda entry to third fastest time.

The eyes of the world were on Alonso but he stumbled away on his outlap at the start of the session and needed to be towed back to pits, with NBCSN reporting from McLaren that he had a duff battery. The fact that he took 45 minutes to return to the track suggested something more significant than that.

The two-time Formula 1 World Champion, who starred on his Indy 500 debut in 2017, would eventually set a fastest speed of 218.690mph.

Felix Rosenqvist, who like Herta has competed at IMS in the Indy Lights series, finished in fourth place ahead of Conor Daly who was suffering severe helmet buffeting in the fifth Andretti Autosport car.

Santino Ferrucci was sixth for Dale Coyne Racing, ahead of fellow rookie Ericsson.

JR Hildebrand, driving one of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s entries, was eighth.

The curtailed session means that while all the rookies have completed their Rookie Orientation Program, only Conor Daly has completed his Refresher course.