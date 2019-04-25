Sign in
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Herta leads rookies, Alonso gets first Indy laps of 2019

Herta leads rookies, Alonso gets first Indy laps of 2019
By:
29m ago

Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda’s Colton Herta set the pace in the nine-car Rookies and Refreshers segment of today’s test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Fernando Alonso’s McLaren-Chevy made a faltering start.

Following a four-hour delay in the veterans’ session due to heavy rain, the two-hour session for the NTT IndyCar Series’ full-time rookies and also refreshers was delayed in starting and ended early due to bad weather.

However, there was approximately 90mins of green-flag running, and Circuit of The Americas winner, 19-year-old Herta took advantage of it to turn 61 laps and emerge with the fastest speed of the RoR session – 226.108mph. That was fifth fastest speed of the day, admittedly set with the aid of a tow from both Alonso and the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda of Marcus Ericssson.

However, Herta’s best lap without the aid of a draft, was in fact the fastest no-tow speed of the day, an impressive 223.121mph lap of the iconic 2.5-mile course.

Herta was a little over 0.5mph faster than Team Penske-Chevrolet’s three-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves, while veteran Oriol Servia drove his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda entry to third fastest time.

The eyes of the world were on Alonso but he stumbled away on his outlap at the start of the session and needed to be towed back to pits, with NBCSN reporting from McLaren that he had a duff battery. The fact that he took 45 minutes to return to the track suggested something more significant than that.

The two-time Formula 1 World Champion, who starred on his Indy 500 debut in 2017, would eventually set a fastest speed of 218.690mph.

Felix Rosenqvist, who like Herta has competed at IMS in the Indy Lights series, finished in fourth place ahead of Conor Daly who was suffering severe helmet buffeting in the fifth Andretti Autosport car.

Santino Ferrucci was sixth for Dale Coyne Racing, ahead of fellow rookie Ericsson.

JR Hildebrand, driving one of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s entries, was eighth.

The curtailed session means that while all the rookies have completed their Rookie Orientation Program, only Conor Daly has completed his Refresher course.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team
1 88 Colton Herta 39.804 --.---- --.---- 44 61 59.809 61   14 226.108 1:27:12.693 Honda P 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing
2 3 Helio Castroneves 39.900 0.0958 0.0958 40 45 1:04.269 45   16 225.565 1:27:25.705 Chevy P 2 Team Penske
3 77 Oriol Servia 40.403 0.5991 0.5033 37 38 17:23.377 38   19 222.755 1:24:41.022 Honda P 34 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
4 10 Felix Rosenqvist 40.435 0.6312 0.0321 69 72 58.448 72   17 222.578 1:24:47.345 Honda P 80 Chip Ganassi Racing Teams
5 25 Conor Daly 40.615 0.8108 0.1796 55 56 56.653 56   13 221.594 1:26:56.052 Honda P 19 Andretti Autosport
6 19 Santino Ferrucci 40.791 0.9869 0.1761 60 63 41.333 53   15 220.637 1:24:26.268 Honda P 56 Dale Coyne Racing
7 7 Marcus Ericsson 40.838 1.0339 0.0470 49 59 9:24.689 59   12 220.384 1:27:23.947 Honda P 61 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsport
8 48 JR Hildebrand 40.867 1.0629 0.0290 30 42 40.856 27   11 220.227 1:26:29.444 Chevy P 37 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
9 66 Fernando Alonso 41.154 1.3502 0.2873 29 29 41.154 23   18 218.690 1:24:43.391 Chevy Po 29 McLaren Racing
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Fernando Alonso , Colton Herta
Author David Malsher
