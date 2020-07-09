IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
106 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Road America / Breaking news

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

shares
comments
Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 8:53 PM

Colton Herta says that it will be physically demanding to compete in four IndyCar races in eight days, especially given the dearth of airflow to the cockpits due to the aeroscreen.

Despite additional ducting being introduced to the cockpits from this weekend’s double-header at Road America and the Saturday race not starting until 5.15pm local time, cockpit conditions are expected to be difficult for the drivers. Given the fact that the next day’s race will start at 12.40pm – and five days later the drivers will be starting another double-header at Iowa Speedway – this must be considered one of the most physically taxing stretches of any IndyCar season in recent history.

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule has, of course, been compressed by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Back in February, the only twinned races were due to be the usual Belle Isle, Detroit double-header on the weekend after the Indianapolis 500. Now, Road America, Iowa Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will hold two races each to help compensate for lost rounds elsewhere.

Combined with IndyCar’s second round of the season being held last Saturday, it means that most IndyCar drivers will have competed in five races in 14 days by the time the checker falls on the second Iowa event.

Series sophomore Herta, who lies fourth in the championship after the opening two rounds, said: “Yeah, it's going to be really tough. Luckily I don't think Road America is that physical. With the windscreen and stuff, it doesn't even matter about that any more. It just matters how hot it gets in there…

“I think it's going to be very tough. Even just to recover for the next week going to Iowa, it's going to be tough. We have practice, qualifying and a full race all in one day. That's tough on its own. Then you do that twice.

“Luckily Road America is probably one of the least physical places we go to just because you have the long straights to rest. As long as it's not too hot. Forecast looks like it's dying down a little bit, looks like it's going to be in the 80s, a beautiful weekend.

“But it's going to be interesting to see how everybody shapes up with all of it and if performances drop because guys aren't fit enough.”

The Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport driver, who scored the first of his three poles at Road America in his rookie season, said of the potential improvements to cockpit cooling, “I think the teams are kind of constantly working on it. They obviously know what the problem is now. They're looking for solutions to fix it.

“I don't think it's something that you're going to fix in a week. We'll see. Hopefully throughout the season we can find some stuff to make it better.”

Herta said that taking on plenty of liquids is the best solution post-race.

“The only way you can really recover is just by getting fluids; that's really what you're losing,” observed the 20-year-old. “I saw Conor [Daly] lost something like 12 pounds at Indy, which is insane. But it's just your water weight.

“I think a lot of guys these next few weekends will get IVs after the first day, and that will be good for the second day. Some guys might do it after the race then on the day, too, if they're really worried about it.”

Intrigued by Iowa qualifying format

IndyCar confirmed to Motorsport.com that the Friday/Saturday July 17-18 event at Iowa Speedway will feature an unusual qualifying format. As per usual on all ovals aside from the Indy 500, the qualifying runs will consist of two flying laps, but the first will set the grid for Friday’s race, while the second will define the grid for the Saturday race.

Herta said he was “excited to see how that plays out.”

He went on: “I think you qualify as you normally would. It's just interesting because I think some teams you've seen in the past have really quick second laps, and their first lap isn't quite up to speed. It's going to punish them for the race.

“I've never seen a qualifying format like that. It's going to be very interesting. Do I think it will affect the result? No. I think passing is so plentiful there, it won't even matter.”

 

Next article
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Previous article

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Trending Today

Hamilton warned of ‘consequences’ over Kaepernick F1 helmet plan
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hamilton warned of ‘consequences’ over Kaepernick F1 helmet plan

Mercedes, Ferrari set for COVID protocols warning
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mercedes, Ferrari set for COVID protocols warning

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Second race "massive opportunity" to test Ferrari upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Second race "massive opportunity" to test Ferrari upgrades

Alonso already messaging Ocon about Renault plans
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Alonso already messaging Ocon about Renault plans

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?
Esports / Esports

F1 2020 game review: Does My Team live up to the hype?

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Could Vettel follow Alonso's example of going 'home'?

Latest news

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
IndyCar / IndyCar
18m

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands

Pagenaud drove GP Indy “with the lion’s spirit”
IndyCar / IndyCar

Pagenaud drove GP Indy “with the lion’s spirit”

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Road America
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton warned of ‘consequences’ over Kaepernick F1 helmet plan

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes, Ferrari set for COVID protocols warning

2h
3
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

4
Formula 1

Second race "massive opportunity" to test Ferrari upgrades

3h
5
Formula 1

Alonso already messaging Ocon about Renault plans

2h

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
IndyCar

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands
NAS

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands

Pagenaud drove GP Indy “with the lion’s spirit”
IndyCar

Pagenaud drove GP Indy “with the lion’s spirit”

Rahal philosophical on missing chance to win GP of Indy
IndyCar

Rahal philosophical on missing chance to win GP of Indy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.