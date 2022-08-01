Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change

Alexander Rossi’s triumph on the Indy road course last Saturday was a welcome turn in fortunes for both he and Andretti Autosport, but teammate Colton Herta’s retirement remains unexplained.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change
Listen to this article

Rossi, who started on the front row, led 44 of the 85 laps in the Gallagher Grand Prix to score his first IndyCar victory since June 2019, but Herta, up from ninth on the grid, was leading his teammate when his car suddenly coasted to a halt with no drive at half distance.

On Saturday night, both team owner Michael Andretti and the #26 car’s co-owner and strategist Bryan Herta could confirm only that it was a drivetrain issue, and by Monday morning, the team had still not ascertained the cause. But Andretti Autosport COO Rob Edwards said it was doubtful that Herta’s right-side impact with Will Power’s Penske on Lap 1/Turn 1 that damaged his sidepod, combined with his vigorous use of the curb at Turn 8, a right-hander, on Lap 43, are what doomed his car.

“We are still working through it,” Edwards told Motorsport.com. “We don’t have the root cause.

“I don’t want to say anything that we’re not sure of, but I don’t think the rubbing with Will was the cause. We’re taking a long hard look at the thumping over the curb at Turn 8, but it’s a line used by several drivers, and over the years one of the reasons Colton’s been so quick at the IMS road course has been his speed from Turn 7 through Turn 10. He very early on figured out how to be quick through that sequence and his line hasn’t caused any problems before.

“So we’re homing in on what went wrong, but we can’t yet say, ‘Here’s 100 percent why the car broke down.’”

Edwards was happy to confirm that there was no damage to the engine, so Herta will not have to endure a grid penalty at Nashville as he did for the second race at Iowa.

“No, no early engine change,” he said. “There was nothing wrong with the Honda; it was a case of its drive no longer getting to the rear wheels.”

Nonetheless, Edwards drew satisfaction from not only Rossi’s triumph, but also the form of both Rossi and Herta, which was the result of “a lot of hard work” at what had previously been a bogey track for the squad. Herta’s triumph in May’s mixed-weather and then rain-soaked Grand Prix of Indianapolis had been put down to inspired driving from Herta and perfect on-the-fly tire strategy from the #26 team, rather than superiority in the cars. By contrast, this most recent win saw the Andretti team appear to be more than a match for regular Indy road course winners Team Penske-Chevrolet.

“I know we have to be sensitive about how we talk about it, but without the tire issues Colton had in qualifying, I think he would have joined Alex in the Firestone Fast Six,” said Edwards. “And in the race, I’m confident that we had two cars that would have delivered us a 1-2.

“But I’m very pleased for Alex. It’s obviously a real pity that it took so long. That whole side of the team deserved a win, and I think the result, and his pace in qualifying, showed that even though Alex is leaving us, we haven’t been putting any less effort into his car, and he hasn’t been giving less than 100 percent for us.”

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

 

 

 

 

shares
comments
Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
Previous article

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IMSA champion Derani says 2022 results are a “reality check”
IMSA

IMSA champion Derani says 2022 results are a “reality check”

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alexander Rossi More from
Alexander Rossi
Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again”

Andretti COO expecting no repeats of Mid-Ohio “mutiny”
IndyCar

Andretti COO expecting no repeats of Mid-Ohio “mutiny”

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Herta receives grid penalty for second Iowa IndyCar race Iowa II
IndyCar

Herta receives grid penalty for second Iowa IndyCar race

Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun Iowa I
IndyCar

Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change

Alexander Rossi’s triumph on the Indy road course last Saturday was a welcome turn in fortunes for both he and Andretti Autosport, but teammate Colton Herta’s retirement remains unexplained.

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
IndyCar IndyCar

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights

Championship leader Will Power says he’s better mentally prepared for a close-run battle for the 2022 IndyCar Series title than he was in previous years.

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1
IndyCar IndyCar

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1

Will Power was thrilled to land a podium after yet another climb through the field was necessary by a Turn 1 fracas and a clumsy passing attempt by a former teammate.

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it

IndyCar rookie Christian Lundgaard says his runner-up finish in the Gallagher GP at Indy was something the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda team deserved after a very difficult start to the season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.