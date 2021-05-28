Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day

Dixon got a multi-car tow to send the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda to the top of the speeds on only his sixth of 47 laps, lapping the 2.5-mile track at 228.323mph.

With every car now running its race engine, it was important for all teams to do a full systems check, and Dixon was content to then pack up 45mins before the end of the scheduled two-hour session. As things transpired, 10mins were knocked off for inclement weather.

That was over 1.2mph ahead of Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Simon Pagenaud who was a further 0.3mph ahead of teammate Josef Newgarden.

Conor Daly found his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was handling badly at the start of the session but jumped forward toward the end of the session.

Marco Andretti had an electrical issue at the start of the session and so he hit the track late, but his 64th of 65 laps delivered fifth best speed, ahead of the other two Penskes.

Tony Kanaan in a second Ganassi entry was eighth ahead of defending winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, while like fellow back-row starter Power, Sage Karam had an impressive session in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry.

Colton Herta appeared to have one of the most impressive cars, able to slingshot past both Chevrolet- and Honda-powered cars out of Turn 4 to reach the yard of bricks start/finish ahead, but spent a lot of time running at the front of the pack without a tow, hence being only 28th on the speed charts.

P No Name FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 9 Scott Dixon 6 47 228.323 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 22 Simon Pagenaud 57 89 227.157 Chevy Team Penske 3 2 Josef Newgarden 88 93 226.856 Chevy Team Penske 4 47 Conor Daly 53 70 226.399 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 5 98 Marco Andretti 64 65 226.396 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 6 12 Will Power 8 82 226.223 Chevy Team Penske 7 3 Scott McLaughlin 21 66 226.192 Chevy Team Penske 8 48 Tony Kanaan 7 48 225.929 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 30 Takuma Sato 65 94 225.701 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 24 Sage Karam 36 61 225.542 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 11 5 Pato O'Ward 57 93 225.511 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 12 59 Max Chilton 84 89 225.348 Chevy Carlin 13 27 Alexander Rossi 47 51 225.324 Honda Andretti Autosport 14 14 Sebastien Bourdais 27 33 225.163 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 15 06 Helio Castroneves 17 62 225.161 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 16 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 33 54 225.149 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 17 1 JR Hildebrand 30 70 224.945 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 18 18 Ed Jones 12 71 224.910 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 19 15 Graham Rahal 8 100 224.872 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 33 71 224.719 Honda Andretti Autosport 21 29 James Hinchcliffe 19 92 224.546 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 22 10 Alex Palou 58 71 224.500 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 23 8 Marcus Ericsson 61 84 224.468 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 24 7 Felix Rosenqvist 20 61 224.428 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 25 4 Dalton Kellett 19 54 224.051 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 25 Stefan Wilson 71 74 224.047 Honda Andretti Autosport 27 45 Santino Ferrucci 11 77 223.884 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 28 26 Colton Herta 26 78 223.670 Honda Andretti Autosport 29 60 Jack Harvey 8 76 223.664 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 30 20 Ed Carpenter 24 61 223.654 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 31 21 Rinus VeeKay 10 56 223.068 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 32 16 Simona De Silvestro 25 72 223.023 Chevy Paretta Autosport 33 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 64 88 222.173 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

shares