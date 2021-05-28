Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day

By:

Pole-winner Scott Dixon topped the near-two hours of action that IndyCar was able to squeeze in before the rain returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the final day of practice before Sunday’s Indy 500.

Dixon got a multi-car tow to send the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda to the top of the speeds on only his sixth of 47 laps, lapping the 2.5-mile track at 228.323mph.

With every car now running its race engine, it was important for all teams to do a full systems check, and Dixon was content to then pack up 45mins before the end of the scheduled two-hour session. As things transpired, 10mins were knocked off for inclement weather.

That was over 1.2mph ahead of Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Simon Pagenaud who was a further 0.3mph ahead of teammate Josef Newgarden.

Conor Daly found his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was handling badly at the start of the session but jumped forward toward the end of the session.

Marco Andretti had an electrical issue at the start of the session and so he hit the track late, but his 64th of 65 laps delivered fifth best speed, ahead of the other two Penskes.

Tony Kanaan in a second Ganassi entry was eighth ahead of defending winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, while like fellow back-row starter Power, Sage Karam had an impressive session in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry.

Colton Herta appeared to have one of the most impressive cars, able to slingshot past both Chevrolet- and Honda-powered cars out of Turn 4 to reach the yard of bricks start/finish ahead, but spent a lot of time running at the front of the pack without a tow, hence being only 28th on the speed charts.

P

No

Name

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

6

47

228.323

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

22

Simon Pagenaud

57

89

227.157

Chevy

Team Penske

3

2

Josef Newgarden

88

93

226.856

Chevy

Team Penske

4

47

Conor Daly

53

70

226.399

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

5

98

Marco Andretti

64

65

226.396

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

6

12

Will Power

8

82

226.223

Chevy

Team Penske

7

3

Scott McLaughlin

21

66

226.192

Chevy

Team Penske

8

48

Tony Kanaan

7

48

225.929

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

30

Takuma Sato

65

94

225.701

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

24

Sage Karam

36

61

225.542

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

11

5

Pato O'Ward

57

93

225.511

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

12

59

Max Chilton

84

89

225.348

Chevy

Carlin

13

27

Alexander Rossi

47

51

225.324

Honda

Andretti Autosport

14

14

Sebastien Bourdais

27

33

225.163

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

06

Helio Castroneves

17

62

225.161

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

16

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

33

54

225.149

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

1

JR Hildebrand

30

70

224.945

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

18

18

Ed Jones

12

71

224.910

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

19

15

Graham Rahal

8

100

224.872

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

33

71

224.719

Honda

Andretti Autosport

21

29

James Hinchcliffe

19

92

224.546

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

22

10

Alex Palou

58

71

224.500

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

8

Marcus Ericsson

61

84

224.468

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

7

Felix Rosenqvist

20

61

224.428

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

25

4

Dalton Kellett

19

54

224.051

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

25

Stefan Wilson

71

74

224.047

Honda

Andretti Autosport

27

45

Santino Ferrucci

11

77

223.884

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

28

26

Colton Herta

26

78

223.670

Honda

Andretti Autosport

29

60

Jack Harvey

8

76

223.664

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

30

20

Ed Carpenter

24

61

223.654

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

31

21

Rinus VeeKay

10

56

223.068

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

32

16

Simona De Silvestro

25

72

223.023

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

33

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

64

88

222.173

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

