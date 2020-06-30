IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
115 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

shares
comments
Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery
By:
Jun 30, 2020, 2:23 PM

The Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar Series team has revealed the colors of Fernando Alonso’s challenger for the delayed 2020 Indianapolis 500 in August.

Alonso, the two-time Formula 1 world champion and double 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, will be making his third attempt at the Indy 500, as he bids to become the second person to win the Triple Crown along with Graham Hill.

The Spaniard first ran the Indy 500 in 2017, when he led 27 laps before a blown engine forced him out, although he was crowned Rookie of the Year. Last year he failed to qualify for the race, after he was bumped from the field in shocking circumstances.

“I’m very happy to finally see the car which I will race in the Indianapolis 500," said Alonso. “We had to wait longer than usual to release the livery but that means that engines will be starting soon in Indianapolis.

“I’m confident that Arrow McLaren SP will be competitive. The team has the right experience, well-qualified people, and great resources.”

Read Also:

Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt said: “In 2017, Fernando proved that he can not only compete in the race, but that he can fight for the win.

"The livery is great. It represents the colors of Ruoff Mortgage while maintaining the livery design of all the Arrow McLaren SP entries. It’s unlike any entry that we have seen, which will make it easy to spot for fans.”

Slider
List

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
1/4

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
2/4

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
3/4

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Fernando Alonso, No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
4/4

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Alonso will join Arrow McLaren SP’s two full-time entries of Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew for the 104th Indianapolis 500 on August 23.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with someone who has so much knowledge and so many years in motorsports,” said O’Ward of his teammate. “I can’t wait to work with each other and push for the strongest package that we can have.”

Askew added: “Never in my 15 years of racing would I have guessed that I would be racing alongside Fernando as a teammate, let alone at the Indianapolis 500. I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can from him…not many drivers get that opportunity.”

Alonso’s first shot at the Indy 500 in 2017 was inspired by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, who had a vision of getting the famous brand back in the historic race.

“I’m excited that we get to finally show the fans Fernando’s car that he will drive at the Indianapolis 500 this year,” said Brown. “It looks awesome and I can’t wait to see it hit the track in August in Fernando’s hands.”

Related video

Next article
Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

Previous article

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

trending Today

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp
Formula 1 / Formula 1
8m

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

F1 drivers discussing taking a knee in Austria
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 drivers discussing taking a knee in Austria

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery
IndyCar / IndyCar
18m

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit
BTCC / BTCC
37m

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

Honda to run upgraded engine in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Honda to run upgraded engine in Austrian GP

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers
Le Mans / Le Mans

Le Mans moves to limit 2020 crowd numbers

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS
IndyCar / IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

Latest news

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery
IndyCar / IndyCar
18m

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS
IndyCar / IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation
General / General

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
Stock Car Brasil / Stock Car Brasil

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

18m
2
Formula 1

F1 drivers discussing taking a knee in Austria

2h
3
Formula 1

Honda to run upgraded engine in Austrian GP

3h
4
Formula 1

Mugello in current F1 cars would be "insane" - Ricciardo

5
BTCC

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit

37m

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation
Misc

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
SCbr

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

Granatelli to be honored with IMS Museum exhibit
IndyCar

Granatelli to be honored with IMS Museum exhibit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.