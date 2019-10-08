Ganassi signs Ericsson for 2020 IndyCar season

Ericsson, who raced for five seasons in Formula 1, campaigned for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda in 2019, scoring a best result of second in Detroit, and proving a revelation on ovals.

He will now remain in the Honda fold for his second season in the NTT IndyCar Series, but will drive the #8 Ganassi entry.

Team owner Chip Ganassi commented: “I think Marcus brings a lot of unique experience with him having competed in several championships around the world.

“When you have someone with that type of background, it gives him other points of reference that helps his ability to develop and add to the overall racing program.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Marcus can do alongside Scott and Felix.”

Ericsson himself commented: “First of all, I’m extremely happy and proud to get the opportunity to join Chip Ganassi Racing. It’s a team of winners and their history speaks for itself. I’m very thankful that they believe in me and I will do everything I can to make 2020 another successful year for the team.

“I’m also very excited to work with two of the best drivers in the series in Scott and Felix. I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned this year to use in my second year in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

The move is a re-expansion of the Ganassi team which went from four Indy cars down to two at the end of the 2017 season. Much of the human resource employed in the team’s successful Ford GT program is expected to switch across to IndyCar as the sportscar team winds down following this weekend’s IMSA finale, Motul Petit Le Mans.