Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap
Scott Dixon admits that his bid to equal Rick Mears’ record of Indianapolis 500 pole positions this weekend is “compromised” by an enforced overnight engine change.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Dixon suffered an issue with his 2.2-liter, twin-turbo Honda V6 on his final run in Friday practice that he said puts his team "on the backfoot". He has started on pole for the last two Indy 500s, and has five to his name compared to Mears' all-time record six.
After installing a fresh engine from Honda's pool of motors, Dixon returned to the track in Saturday morning's available half hour of running to run-in the new power unit.
"It's just a bit of a process, you've got to get miles on it, so it definitely puts you in a bit of a compromised position," he told NBC Peacock. "We tried to get some miles on it this morning, and we'll try again later [in qualifying] – we may have to do a few runs to get everything dialled in.
"I think the car's good, we made some changes on it last night. Yesterday was decent but we just had a bit of an issue there."
When asked when the peak power of these engines becomes available, he replied: "I think there's a sweet spot, I don't think that's it at the start or the end [of their life cycle] but it is one of those things of trying to get them to be dialled in.
"They're very sensitive, each cylinder needs its own special thing so, it is what it is, we can't do anything about it and we'll just have to try a little bit harder to get the most out of it."
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
His team-mate Alex Palou also required a new motor but set the third-fastest time in Saturday practice, compared to Dixon's fifth-quickest lap, and remains confident of a good showing in qualifying later today.
"The guys did an overnight engine change, so we just wanted to check that everything was right," he said. "The car is fast again, so really pleased with that. I feel it could be a good day for us.
"It's pretty close so I don't think it will be easy to get into the Fast 12, it's going to be really challenging, so it will depend on the third and the fourth lap, to try and be consistent as possible.
"Hopefully we'll get all four Ganassi cars into the top 12."
The two-day qualifying process begins at 11am local time, and the pole won't be decided until Sunday afternoon.
Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph
Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
Dixon to be inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame of America
Dixon to be inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Dixon to be inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame of America
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Latest news
The best tech images so far from Formula 1 2023
The best tech images so far from Formula 1 2023 The best tech images so far from Formula 1 2023
Ganassi and McLaren set for “amazing” Indy 500 pole fight
Ganassi and McLaren set for “amazing” Indy 500 pole fight Ganassi and McLaren set for “amazing” Indy 500 pole fight
Newgarden admits Penske “fell short” in Indy 500 qualifying
Newgarden admits Penske “fell short” in Indy 500 qualifying Newgarden admits Penske “fell short” in Indy 500 qualifying
Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP
Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.