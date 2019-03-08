Davison gets Indy 500 ride with Dale Coyne Racing

Davison, 32, will reunite with the team with which he contested the race in both 2015 and 2017 for this May's 103rd running in association with Jonathan Byrd’s Racing, Hollinger MotorSport and Indy Lights squad Belardi Auto Racing.

He joins DCR NTT IndyCar Series full-timers Sebastien Bourdais and Santino Ferrucci for what will be his fifth appearance at IMS.

Last year, Davison drove a third A. J. Foyt Enterprises entry but was eliminated early on in a crash with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Takuma Sato.

“I’m enraptured to be rejoining Dale Coyne Racing with Byrd-Hollinger-Belardi,” said Davison.

“Dale’s team is special in many ways and I have fond memories driving the #18 and #19 cars at the 500 in the past. We endeavor to recreate our prior success together and can’t wait to get after it.”

Team owner Dale Coyne added: “We’re very excited to have James come back to the team for the Indianapolis 500.

"He stepped in last minute for us with hardly any practice as a substitute driver to Sebastien a couple of years ago and did a great job under the circumstances and showed he has the speed to run with the best of them.

"We’re also happy to be partnering once again with the Byrd family who have a long history with the Indy 500, as well as Hollinger MotorSport, and we look forward to working with Brian Belardi and his team.”

In recent seasons, Davison has dabbled in stock car racing, having made four outings in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the last three years, three for Joe Gibbs Racing.

His most recent NASCAR event at Road America last year yielded an eighth-place finish (below).