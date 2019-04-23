Daly unveils U.S. Air Force fighter jet livery for Indy 500

Joined by USAF recruiting service commander Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Daly unveiled colors that display the shark teeth war paint often carried into battle by the Fairchild-Republic A-10 Thunderbolt, the Lockheed Martin (formerly General Dynamics) F-16 Fighting Falcon and Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.

“We’ve based the Indy 500 livery off of such a recognizable Air Force paint scheme and a tradition that spans 75 years now – stemming from the 75th anniversary of World War II and honoring our heritage,” said Major Ross McKnight, chief, Air Force national events branch at Air Force recruiting service.

“It’s meant to be a representation of how we’ve grown from our Air Corps days and World War II all the way up to now. We’re working to honor and recognize the transition of technology from an American Volunteer Group and the P-40 Warhawk, in transition to the 23rd Fighter Group at Moody Air Force Base [near Valdosta, GA] with the iconic A-10 and on to our fifth-generation fighters.

“We think the #25 car looks great and is a proper tribute to that history. We are looking forward to Conor getting out on track and officially entering the month of May.”

Said Daly, who is aiming to make his sixth start in the Indianapolis 500: “Last year the fans loved our iconic Thunderbird livery and I have a feeling they will appreciate this one just as much, if not more.

“The aggressive look we’ve got going this year is fantastic. Paying tribute to the history of the fighter jet is an incredible honor and I can’t wait to finally get behind the wheel.”