IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

shares
comments
Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion
By:
Oct 20, 2019, 6:31 PM

One of the newest team owners in the NTT IndyCar Series, Trevor Carlin, says that allowing the bigger teams to grow unchecked will drive the smaller teams away as they struggle to achieve the kind of results that attract sponsors.

Carlin, a legendary junior formula team that expanded to include Indy Lights in 2015 and earned 12 wins and a championship in three seasons, graduated to IndyCar for the start of the 2018 season.

Despite flashes of promise over the past two years, the team has yet to score a podium finish, and the loss of Patricio O’Ward to the Red Bull Junior program and Super Formula was a further knock.

For 2020, Andretti Autosport has expanded to five cars in order to keep Colton Herta and is soon to be confirmed as partner with Michael Shank Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed that Marcus Ericsson is joining Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist, while Team Penske will continue as a three-car squad. Carlin says that IndyCar’s reputation for being so open that all teams can score a ‘big result’ could be damaged by pushing the smaller teams further down the grid.

During a long-form interview with Motorsport.com, Carlin commented: “I spoke to Jay Frye [IndyCar president] about it at Laguna, and told him that if he’s not careful he’ll end up in a scenario with only three teams in the championship.

“It’s not really in the spirit of competition and the reason I came to IndyCar was because there’s always the chance of the underdog getting a big result. There still is, but if we end up with – and it’s not a huge stretch at all – a seven-car Andretti team, a four-car Penske and a four-car Ganassi, you’re going to be lucky to get in the Top 15. So the chances of a team like ours making a breakthrough becomes almost impossible, and that’s when we would probably pack up our bags and leave.”

Carlin admitted he doesn’t really regard his squad as an ‘underdog’ but as a new team trying to reach the same level as IndyCar’s so-called ‘Big Three’. But he regards it as unwise for the series to allow a situation where smaller teams could be stymied before given a chance to bloom.

“No, you’re right, that’s not the way we are,” he says. “We don’t consider ourselves as underdogs and we’re not going to be in this situation forever: I need to find the funding to get us to the next level to compete with those guys.

“What I’m saying is that’s more difficult to do if there’s going to be such a monopoly at the top that we haven’t got any standout results to show for our efforts. At that point the appeal of the series will start to drift away.”

Next article
Carlin – defining perseverance in a weird second IndyCar season

Previous article

Carlin – defining perseverance in a weird second IndyCar season
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Teams Carlin
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
19:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
23:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
19:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
22:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
21:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution

2
IndyCar

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

5
Formula 1

Grosjean: Split-screen can fix F1's midfield TV coverage

Latest videos

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Latest news

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion
Indy

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

Carlin – defining perseverance in a weird second IndyCar season
Indy

Carlin – defining perseverance in a weird second IndyCar season

Arrow McLaren SP to visit Mexico GP, stays tight-lipped on O’Ward
Indy

Arrow McLaren SP to visit Mexico GP, stays tight-lipped on O’Ward

Newgarden: Aeroscreen felt “kind of normal” in first test
Indy

Newgarden: Aeroscreen felt “kind of normal” in first test

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad
VASC

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.