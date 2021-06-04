Tickets Subscribe
Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Big Machine to sponsor IndyCar's August race at IMS

By:

Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers will become the title sponsor of the NTT IndyCar Series’ race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in August.

Big Machine to sponsor IndyCar’s August race at IMS

The August 13-15 event will see IndyCar and NASCAR come together for a triple-header, with the IndyCar and NASCAR Xfinity races held on Saturday, Aug. 14, and NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series racing for the first time on the 14-turn 2.439-mile road course on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Said Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta: “Big Machine is celebrating 10 years as an IMS sponsor, and we’re so proud to announce this new, multi-year agreement highlighting our incredible new Spiked Coolers.

“There is no other track in the world like IMS and, as the recent Indy 500 highlighted, it never disappoints. This is going to be a fantastic weekend of racing that fans will not want to miss.”

“Big Machine’s enthusiasm for IMS, IndyCar and motorsports is incredible,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles commented. “Scott Borchetta and his team have been such engaged, dynamic partners over the last decade, and this title sponsorship of the NTT IndyCar Series road race during Brickyard Weekend takes that to a new level.

“We’re so grateful for our loyal friends at Big Machine, and their support will help us to elevate this exciting triple-header race weekend even higher.”

Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers ready-to-drink adult vodka juice cocktails in eco-friendly pouches with straws included, and come in three flavors.

Big Machine has been an IMS partner for a decade with its music and entertainment, spirits and hand sanitizer divisions. It is also title sponsor of the new Music City Grand Prix to be held the weekend before the IMS road race on the streets of Nashville, TN.

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years

Indy 500 has its highest viewing figures in five years
Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Author David Malsher-Lopez

