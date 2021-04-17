Barber IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi to pole

The Mexican youngster embarking on only his second full season in the NTT IndyCar Series, lapped the beautiful 2.38-mile course in Alabama in a record-breaking 65.8479sec to edge Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda by just 0.0698sec.

Third fastest went to series sophomore Alex Palou in his first qualifying run for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while four-time Barber polesitter Will Power was top Team Penske driver in fourth.

Six-time and reigning champion Scott Dixon, who is seeking his first Barber win, will line up fifth, alongside teammate Marcus Ericsson, making it three Ganassi cars in the first three rows.

High-profile rookies Romain Grosjean, Scott McLaughlin and Jimmie Johnson will line up seventh, 12th and 22nd respectively (see below).

Firestone Fast Six

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:05.8479 1:05.8479 1 2 125.744 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:05.9177 0.0698 3 4 125.611 Honda A Andretti Autosport 3 10 Alex Palou 1:06.0538 0.2059 1 2 125.352 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 4 12 Will Power 1:06.1186 0.2707 4 4 125.230 Chevy A Team Penske 5 9 Scott Dixon 1:06.3976 0.5497 2 2 124.703 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.4102 0.5623 2 2 124.680 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing

Q2

All 12 drivers started the session on primaries, with Herta taking top spot on the blacks with a 66.4sec lap, a hair ahead of O’Ward and Dixon.

Ex-F1 star Romain Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda laid down a 65.7643sec, but was quickly pushed aside by O’Ward with a 65.5. Palou went faster still, but O’Ward’s next lap bumped him down, while a late effort from Power saw the 2014 champ jump to P2.

Ericsson and Dixon underlined just how strong the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda package is with 4-5-6, but Power’s late flyer prevented the still impressive Grosjean from making it into the Firestone Fast Six shootout.

Also locked out of the final session were three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta (Andretti), Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy), Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing and Grosjean’s fellow debutant, Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske-Chevrolet. McLaughlin was at a disadvantage anyway, having used both his sets of fresh reds in Q1 (see below).

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:05.5019 1:05.5019 6 7 126.409 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 2 12 Will Power 1:05.5226 0.0207 7 7 126.369 Chevy A Team Penske 3 10 Alex Palou 1:05.6328 0.1309 7 7 126.156 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 4 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:05.6614 0.1595 7 7 126.101 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 5 9 Scott Dixon 1:05.6863 0.1844 7 7 126.054 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 27 Alexander Rossi 1:05.6953 0.1934 6 6 126.036 Honda A Andretti Autosport 7 51 Romain Grosjean 1:05.7643 0.2624 6 7 125.904 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 8 2 Josef Newgarden 1:05.7902 0.2883 6 6 125.855 Chevy A Team Penske 9 26 Colton Herta 1:05.7957 0.2938 6 6 125.844 Honda A Andretti Autosport 10 20 Conor Daly 1:05.9118 0.4099 6 6 125.622 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 11 60 Jack Harvey 1:05.9634 0.4615 5 6 125.524 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 12 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.7226 1.2207 6 6 124.096 Chevy A Team Penske

Q1 Group 2

The second Q1 session was first disrupted by James Hinchcliffe understeering off the track into the tire wall at Turn 5, bringing out the red flag. That pause sent everyone to the pits to take on Firestone alternates.

Both Romain Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet quickly got down to 66.0sec, O’Ward saving a huge moment at the top of the crest between Turns 13 and 14.

However, his teammate Felix Rosenqvist dropped it at the final turn and got his best time deleted.

Thus O’Ward, Grosjean, Conor Daly of ECR-Chevrolet, Alexander Rossi (FP2 pacesetter for Andretti Autosport-Honda), Scott Dixon (Ganassi) and Colton Herta (Andretti) got through to Q2.

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.0696 1:06.0696 4 5 125.322 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 2 51 Romain Grosjean 1:06.0709 0.0013 4 6 125.320 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 3 20 Conor Daly 1:06.1033 0.0337 4 5 125.258 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 4 27 Alexander Rossi 1:06.2344 0.1648 5 5 125.011 Honda A Andretti Autosport 5 9 Scott Dixon 1:06.3775 0.3079 4 6 124.741 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 26 Colton Herta 1:06.4282 0.3586 5 6 124.646 Honda A Andretti Autosport 7 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.4770 0.4074 4 6 124.554 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 8 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:06.5035 0.4339 4 5 124.505 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 9 15 Graham Rahal 1:06.8489 0.7793 5 6 123.861 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 59 Max Chilton 1:07.0021 0.9325 5 5 123.578 Chevy A Carlin 11 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:07.0254 0.9558 3 4 123.535 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 12 29 James Hinchcliffe 11:16.723 610.6538 1 1 12.235 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

Q1 Group 1

Rookies McLaughlin and Jimmie Johnson (Ganassi), along with Dalton Kellett (AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy) and Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda), went out on Firestone’s softer alternate straight away, and McLaughlin was first to duck under the 67sec mark with a 66.7183sec. But it didn’t take long for the remainder to dive into the pits to grab their reds. Ericsson then hit the front until usurped by Ganassi teammate Palou who cut into the 65s with a 65.9032sec.

Power almost matched him with a 65.9191, while teammates Josef Newgarden and McLaughlin also made it through along with Ericsson, and Harvey. McLaughlin’s manual starter failed when he stopped for a second set of reds, so the neighboring crew of Ed Carpenter Racing lent Penske a starter to get him fired up

Among those failing to make it through were three previous Barber winners – Simon Pagenaud (Penske), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti) and Sato.

Johnson was 1.8sec off the pace but managed to outqualify Kellett.

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:05.9032 1:05.9032 6 7 125.639 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 2 12 Will Power 1:05.9191 0.0159 7 7 125.609 Chevy A Team Penske 3 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.3881 0.4849 6 7 124.721 Chevy A Team Penske 4 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.4552 0.5520 5 5 124.595 Chevy A Team Penske 5 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.4992 0.5960 6 7 124.513 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 60 Jack Harvey 1:06.5234 0.6202 5 6 124.467 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 7 18 Ed Jones 1:06.5578 0.6546 6 7 124.403 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 8 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:06.6480 0.7448 7 7 124.235 Chevy A Team Penske 9 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:06.8512 0.9480 6 7 123.857 Honda A Andretti Autosport 10 30 Takuma Sato 1:07.1026 1.1994 6 7 123.393 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:07.7092 1.8060 6 7 122.288 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 12 4 Dalton Kellett 1:07.8100 1.9068 6 7 122.106 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises