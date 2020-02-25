IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020

shares
comments
Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 2:25 AM

Grid penalties for unapproved engine change-outs will be reintroduced to the NTT IndyCar Series this season for the first time since 2013.

Henceforth any car that has its engine changed before a manufacturer’s pre-determined mileage limit has been reached will suffer a grid penalty in the next race – a six-place drop for road/street courses and a nine-place drop on ovals.

Thus, for example, a driver who is leading at St. Petersburg and suffers an engine blow-up will not only lose a substantial number of points there, he will also be penalized at Barber Motorsports Park, unable to start higher than seventh on the grid.

A full-season entry is allocated four engines for a season that covers approximately 10,000 miles including race weekends, team tests and open tests, so both Chevrolet and Honda will be required to declare an approximate mileage limit of 2500 per engine.

Given that the current engine formula – 2.2-liter turbocharged V6 – has been in place since 2012, the engines can be expected to be reliable, but they are by no means bullet-proof. Scott Dixon, for instance, used just four Honda engines last year, whereas champion Josef Newgarden was on his sixth Chevrolet by season’s end.

As well as an engine reaching its pre-determined mileage limit, an approved engine change – that is to say, one that does not incur a penalty – will include switching to a manufacturer test engine for an engine manufacturer test or for special events such as the Indy 500 pitstop competition or demonstrations at non-race events. Falling into the latter category would be events such as the downtown Las Vegas street demo in 2011, or the drive across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge in 2015 to honor the recently deceased Justin Wilson.

For entrants with multi-engine Indianapolis 500 programs, a fresh engine can be used before the race. Both engines will remain with that entrant, and both must be used before any other engines are allocated. The entrant can choose which engine is utilized for the next event, but that engine must remain in the car until it reaches the change-out mileage.

Penalties will not be incurred for engines that suffered crash damage, so long as evidence of the damage is presented to IndyCar, only the parts that failed due to the crash are replaced, IndyCar approves the change and the repaired engine is returned to that entrant.

Any engine change that doesn’t fall under the conditions mentioned above will be regarded as non-approved and therefore will incur a penalty for the entrant. If the change-out is initiated by the entrant, the driver and entrant will lose 10 points as well as suffering the grid demotion.

If the unapproved change-out occurs at or following a test, the penalty will be served at the next race event.

Additional reporting by TrackSide Online

Related video

Next article
‘Veteran’ Newgarden tips Palou as IndyCar Rookie of the Year

Previous article

‘Veteran’ Newgarden tips Palou as IndyCar Rookie of the Year
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Electrification complicating Honda's Red Bull contract talks

2
MotoGP

Marquez claims Honda “found the problem” on final test day

3
IndyCar

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020

1h
4
MotoGP

Rossi “worried” about 2020 Yamaha’s race pace

5
Formula 1

Ferrari identifies cause of Vettel's engine failure

Latest videos

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alexander Rossi at COTA 00:24
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alexander Rossi at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Will Power at COTA 01:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Will Power at COTA

Latest news

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020
Indy

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020

‘Veteran’ Newgarden tips Palou as IndyCar Rookie of the Year
Indy

‘Veteran’ Newgarden tips Palou as IndyCar Rookie of the Year

New IndyCar team set to debut at GP of Indianapolis
Indy

New IndyCar team set to debut at GP of Indianapolis

NBC Sports offers 300-plus hours of IndyCar action in 2020
Indy

NBC Sports offers 300-plus hours of IndyCar action in 2020

Chilton: “Life is to be enjoyed, and I don’t enjoy oval racing”
Indy

Chilton: “Life is to be enjoyed, and I don’t enjoy oval racing”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.