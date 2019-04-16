28 drivers confirmed for IndyCar test at IMS
Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed that next Wednesday’s NTT IndyCar Series test will see 28 drivers hit the track, and that the Turn 2 viewing mounds will be open to the public.
Ahead of the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, IndyCar veteran drivers will be on track from 11am to 1pm ET Wednesday, with Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests from 1pm to 3pm, and all participants on track from 3pm until 6pm.
As well as the public being allowed to watch the action from Turn 2, the test will also be livestreamed on IndyCar.com with Robin Miller, Kevin Lee, Anders Krohn and Katie Hargitt reporting.
Much attention will be devoted to Fernando Alonso and McLaren-Chevrolet, who tested last week at Texas Motor Speedway. But it will also mark the first runs of the year for the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy of Sage Karam, Ed Carpenter in his eponymous team’s #20 car and Conor Daly in a fifth Andretti Autosport-Honda.
It will be defending Indy winner Helio Castroneves’ first oval test of 2019, although he did test for Team Penske-Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas in February, as he will also be racing in the IndyCar Grand Prix on the IMS road course two weeks before the 500.
Confirmed entries not in action in the test are Patricio O’Ward in a third Carlin car, Ben Hanley in the sole DragonSpeed-Chevrolet, Pippa Mann who will be competing in a Clauson Marshall-Chevrolet entry this year, Jordan King in a third Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, and James Davison in the Dale Coyne Racing with Byrd-Hollinger-Belardi car.
Meanwhile non-participants in the test who are still awaiting to be confirmed as Indy entries are Oriol Servia in a third Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda, JR Hildebrand in a second Dreyer & Reinbold car and a sole Juncos Racing entry, possibly for 2017 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser.
The test line-up
AJ Foyt Racing
Chevrolet
Tony Kanaan, Matheus Leist
Andretti Autosport
Honda
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Zach Veach, Conor Daly
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian
Honda
Marco Andretti
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Honda
Marcus Ericsson, James Hinchcliffe
Carlin
Chevrolet
Max Chilton, Charlie Kimball
Chip Ganassi Racing
Honda
Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist
Dale Coyne Racing
Honda
Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan
Honda
Sebastien Bourdais
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Chevrolet
Sage Karam
Ed Carpenter Racing
Chevrolet
Ed Carpenter, Ed Jones, Spencer Pigot
Harding Steinbrenner Racing
Honda
Colton Herta
Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM
Honda
Jack Harvey
McLaren Racing
Chevrolet
Fernando Alonso
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Honda
Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato
Team Penske
Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Author
|David Malsher
breaking news