Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Breaking news

Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans

shares
comments
Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 10:38 PM

Winning Rolex 24 at Daytona team owner Wayne Taylor believes back-to-back success in the American sportscar classic proves his squad is worthy of taking a manufacturer-backed program to the Le Mans 24 Hours in future.

Taylor’s Konica Minolta-sponsored Cadillac DPi-V.R won the event by over a minute, despite a one-minute stop/hold penalty for passing the red light at the end of the pitlane, and a further setback with a power-steering issue, which caused Ryan Briscoe to make an unscheduled pass through the pits on Sunday morning.

“It was really, really impressive,” Taylor said of his team’s achievement to beat the Mazda Team Joest and Acura Team Penske factory teams at Daytona again. “What it should mean is that Cadillac should pay us a lot of money and say we’re the factory team. The good thing is, I’m 63 years old, and I can say whatever I want!

“And with the new discussions with IMSA and [Le Mans organisers] ACO, I can’t think of anything like going with this group to Le Mans and win overall.

“We were all excited when it was announced with IMSA joining with the ACO. Le Mans is always the ultimate. What I’m hoping this brings us is sponsors, which we all need. But this gives us a little bit more leverage to talk to our partners and manufacturers as well.

“If we can show we can consistently win these long distances races, I see this more as a manufacturer hope than our corporate partners.

“Results are everything, but you have to strike really hard and strike fast.”

Read Also:

Talking about the event itself, Taylor paid tribute to his driving crew of Briscoe, Renger van der Zande, Kamui Kobayashi and team newcomer Scott Dixon.

“It’s, as everybody knows, a difficult event to win,” said Taylor. “And this year was more difficult. We had a low car count and we knew we wouldn’t have as many yellows.

“At one point, we had lapped everyone except the second car and the yellow comes out and it changes the entire race. These drivers up here, I can’t say enough about them. They are superstars, there are no egos.

“For Max [Angelelli] and I, it’s our third win as team owners. To work with people like Scott Dixon, who I’ve known but always been too shy to talk to, and I can’t say enough about Kamui Kobayashi and Ryan Briscoe, my third son.”

On the subject of the opposition, Taylor reflected: “I believed the Mazda would be the car that shows the most. You don’t know what they are doing behind the scenes and where they are testing and they have really come through.

“The Acura was strange, I’m not sure why that happened. I’m sure with the Cadillac and the Dallara, it was because we’ve been around a lot longer; that helps.”

Related video

Next article
New Corvette C8.R “will be a winning machine”, says Garcia

Previous article

New Corvette C8.R “will be a winning machine”, says Garcia

Next article

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , IMSA
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Zarco: Lorenzo's Ducati wins "very positive for me"

2
IMSA

Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans

1h
3
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again!

4
IMSA

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

31m
5
IMSA

New Corvette C8.R “will be a winning machine”, says Garcia

1h

Latest videos

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Latest news

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut
IMSA

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans
IMSA

Wayne Taylor: Rolex 24 success record should lead to Le Mans

New Corvette C8.R “will be a winning machine”, says Garcia
IMSA

New Corvette C8.R “will be a winning machine”, says Garcia

PMR scores Lamborghini’s third Rolex 24 GTD win in a row
IMSA

PMR scores Lamborghini’s third Rolex 24 GTD win in a row

Rolex 24, Hour 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again!
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again!

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.