As reported by Motorsport.com earlier this month, the WTR will completely revamp its line-up for its first season with Acura DPi machinery, dropping Renger van der Zande, Ryan Briscoe, endurance extra Scott Dixon and its Rolex 24-only driver Kamui Kobayashi.

2017 IMSA champion Taylor and this year’s Action Express Racing enduro driver Albuquerque have been recruited by the squad to replace van der Zande and Briscoe, with IndyCar star Alexander Rossi joining the duo for endurance races and Helio Castroneves for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

“This is an exciting time for Wayne Taylor Racing,” said team owner Wayne Taylor. “I am extremely excited about securing the three drivers that have been driving the Acura ARX-05 the past few years as well as Filipe Albuquerque who has been driving a similar car in Europe with great success.

"With us as a team changing manufacturers, I wanted to have consistency in the drivers and with this group, that is one thing we can tick off the list. I am very excited that Konica Minolta and, of course, CIT, are joining us again this year.

"It is certainly a new challenge, but I believe we have the right people and the right drivers in place to be competitive and win races. On another note, I would like to introduce Harrison Contracting as a new sponsor of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura AXR-05.”

Rossi has made four of his five IMSA starts in Acura machinery, scoring two podiums along the way, while Castroneves will be against the other Acura ARX-05 of Meyer Shank Racing – the team with whom he has signed to race part-time in the 2021 IndyCar Series.

Castroneves effectively replaces Kobayashi at Daytona after the Japanese driver admitted to Motorsport.com that his chances of returning to the enduro for a third consecutive win were “nearly zero.”

After losing his endurance seat with WTR, Dixon is expected to join Chip Ganassi in the same role for the outfit’s return to the top class of IMSA with a Cadillac DPi in 2021.