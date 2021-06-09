Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future" Next / IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022
IMSA / Detroit News

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

By:

Chevrolet has revealed the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition to celebrate the car’s dominance in its first season in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

Last year, Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia scored five wins and three second places in the #3 Corvette C8.R on their way to the IMSA GTLM drivers’ championship, with Tommy Milner and the now-retired Oliver Gavin taking a further victory to finish the season in third.

Between them these two entries captured the Manufacturers’ crown for Corvette – the marque’s 13th since 2001 – in the very first year for the mid-engined C8.R, and to commemorate the fact, Chevrolet will produce 1000 IMSA GTLM Championship Edition models.

Ahead of this weekend’s IMSA round at Belle Isle, Detroit, Taylor and Garcia drove coupe and convertible #3 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Editions across Belle Isle’s MacArthur Bridge and onto the 2.35-mile track. Nick Tandy, Gavin’s replacement this year in the #4, led on track in a Corvette Stingray convertible, the official pace car of the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix, while Milner followed the group in the #4 C8.R racecar.

“Racing has been part of the Corvette’s DNA from nearly the beginning,” said Laura Klauser, GM sportscar program manager. “Both the Corvette Stingray and C8.R have seen tremendous success capitalizing on the benefits of a mid-engine platform – and we’re just getting started.”

Read Also:

As per the racecars, the Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Editions are available in (#3) Accelerate Yellow featuring gray graphics, and (#4) Hypersonic Gray featuring yellow accents.

Cars also feature, high wing spoiler in Carbon Flash, yellow brake calipers, black Trident design wheels, exterior mirrors in Carbon Flash, black side rockers and splash guards. Inside, the cars run a Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray cabin with GT2 seats as standard (Competition Sport seats are available), along with yellow seatbelts and a C8.R Special Edition numbered plaque.

The cars are based on the 3LT trim with Z51 Performance Package, and the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package starts at $6,595. The 2022 Corvette Stingray costs $62,195 in coupe form and $69,695 for the hardtop convertible, excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.

For 2022, a new low-profile rear spoiler and the Z51 design front splitter will be offered on non-Z51 models while the LT2 6.2L V-8 engine gets an upgraded direct injection fuel system, improved engine calibration and an enhanced Active Fuel Management range. It remains rated at 490hp (495 with a performance exhaust).

The 1LT, 2LT and 3LT trims continue with the Z51 Performance Package available on all, and Magnetic Ride Control available with or without the Z51 Performance Package.

shares
comments
Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Previous article

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Next article

IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022

IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series General , Automotive , IMSA
Event Detroit
Drivers Antonio Garcia , Oliver Gavin , Jordan Taylor , Tommy Milner , Nick Tandy
Teams Corvette Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

1d
2
Formula 1

Williams announces exit of F1 team principal Roberts

9h
3
IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

3h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

1h
5
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

1d
Latest news
IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022
IMSA

IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022

47m
Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory
IMSA

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

54m
Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Jun 8, 2021
Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Jun 8, 2021
IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA Chevrolet Detroit GP – weekend schedule

Jun 7, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio 00:27
IMSA
May 17, 2021

IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio

IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac 06:17
IMSA
May 15, 2021

IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport 00:39
IMSA
May 5, 2021

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit Detroit
IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

GP St. Pete extends contract through 2026 and sets dates
IndyCar

GP St. Pete extends contract through 2026 and sets dates

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Antonio Garcia More from
Antonio Garcia
Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
Video Inside
IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Trending Today

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

Williams announces exit of F1 team principal Roberts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams announces exit of F1 team principal Roberts

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA

Perez: No reason Baku F1 form can’t carry over to other tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: No reason Baku F1 form can’t carry over to other tracks

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

Latest news

IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022
IMSA IMSA

IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory
IMSA IMSA

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.