Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Qualifying 2 in
08 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Race report

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

By:

The 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is underway, and Renger van der Zande has sent the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac into the lead.

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

Polesitter Pipo Derani took the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R straight into the lead but Renger van der Zande sent the similar car of Chip Ganassi Racing into second, ahead of the Acura ARX-05 of his former employer, Wayne Taylor Racing. On Lap 7, Van der Zande was into the lead as the pair hit traffic.

Behind this trio, Olivier Pla in the Meyer Shank Racing surged past the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis, while Jimmie Johnson in the second AXR Caddy – running a new tub after yesterday’s shunt – passed Loic Duval’s similar JDC-Miller Motorsports machine, but spun after contact between the two at the end of Lap 6, damaging the right front and immediately ducked into the pits for a new nose.

The subsequent full course yellow to gather up debris bunched the field, but the pits did not open.

Steven Thomas in the WIN Autosport LMP2 Oreca had a relatively unchallenged start as fellow front-row starter Ben Keating hadn’t made it out to the grid line-up in time so had to not only start from pitlane, but also pit for a drive-through penalty.

The same applied to the second fastest LMP3 car, Oliver Askew in the Forty7 Motorsport machine, allowing polesitter Rasmus Lindh to escape, pulling 15sec clear of his nearest opposition.

Antonio Garcia’s GTLM pole-winning #3 Corvette C8.R pulled a slight lead at the start, but Connor De Phillippi jumped the second Corvette of Tommy Milner to grab second, and further around the lap the second BMW of Jesse Krohn was into third.

To add insult to injury, Milner had to serve a drive-through penalty for changing lanes at the start, allowing Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR into fourth.

Jan Heylen, GT Daytona polesitter in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R was also pinged for changing lanes at the start and tumbled to the back of the field after his drive-through, allowing the two Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs of Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo into first and second, ahead of the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 of Daniel Morad, Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 and Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

 

shares
comments
Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

Previous article

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

6h
2
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

17h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

4h
4
Formula 1

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

1d
Latest news
Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi
IMSA

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

30m
Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

17h
Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

21h
Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

22h
Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

Mar 19, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Preview

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor
WEC WEC / Analysis

What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

Latest news

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.