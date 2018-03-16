Sebring 12 Hours: Vautier, De Phillippi, Serra take pole positions

Qualifying lap records fell in all three classes at Sebring Raceway, with Tristan Vautier clocking top time in the Spirit of Daytona Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Prototype

Vautier lapped the 3.74-mile 17-turn course in 1min47.432sec – a new lap record for the class and 0.16sec faster than Olivier Pla’s #2 ESM Nissan.

Vautier, who claimed GT Daytona pole at Sebring one year ago, said: "This was a bit unexpected because we didn't do so much running in practice after having some problems.

"It was hot, so the tires came in quickly and then degraded quickly, so you had to do the time early."

Ricky Taylor spun the #7 Penske-Acura but recovered to set a 1min47.773sec and grab third place ahead of the second Nissan of Pipo Derani.

Felipe Nasr was fastest of the Action Express Cadillacs in fifth ahead of the second Penske-Acura driven by Juan Pablo Montoya.

Rene Rast was the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps, 0.76 off top spot but ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 AXR Caddy, Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda and Renger van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

Stephen Simpson posted the fastest time in an LMP2 car, ending up on a 1m48.742s to take 11th place aboard his JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07.

Sebastian Saavedra looped the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport Ligier around but did enough to edge the similar car of United Autosports, driven by ex-F1 driver Paul di Resta, down to 16th.

GT Le Mans

Connor De Phillippi put the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run BMW M8 on pole by a mere 0.058sec ahead of James Calado in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488, thereby scoring the new-for-2018 car’s first pole.

De Phillippi did the job with on his first flying lap, as did teammate Jesse Krohn who will grid the #24 M8 in third, with a time just 0.146 off his teammate.

Richard Westbrook edged teammate Joey Hand to take fourth in the #67 Ford GT, while Laurens Vanthoor will roll off sixth in the Porsche 911 RSR, 0.412sec from the front.

The Corvette C7.Rs will line up seventh and ninth, sandwiching the second Porsche of Nick Tandy, with the nine-car field covered by 1.061sec. Tommy Milner’s best in the #4 Corvette was just 1.8sec faster than the top GTD time.

GT Daytona

Daniel Serra set a sensational pole for GT Daytona, with a 1min58.710sec lap in his AF Corse-run Spirit of Race Ferrari 488. That was not only more than half a second quicker than his nearest rival, Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8, but a second under the GTD lap record from last year.

Third and fourth were the 3GT Lexus RC Fs of Jack Hawksworth and Dominik Baumann, with Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Hurcan fifth, piloted by Madison Snow.

Early pacesetter Gunnar Jeannette pitted after just four laps in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 and wound up sixth, while Thomas Jaeger ws seventh in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes AMG GT, while the HART team usurped Michael Shank Racing as the top Acura NSX runners, although Tom Dyer was 1.3sec off the ultimate pace.

Additional reporting by Gary Watkins

Qualifying results: