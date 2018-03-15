Sebring 12 Hours: Castroneves tops first practice for Penske

Three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves topped the times in first practice for this weekend's Sebring 12 Hours for the Penske Acura team.
Castroneves posted a 1m48.237s in his Acura ARX-05 DPi early in the one-hour session.
He knocked Spirit of Daytona driver Tristan Vautier off the top spot by a tenth and a half in the first track acton head of Saturday's second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
The Frenchman retained second position with his 1m48.387s aboard his Cadillac DPi-V.R to the end of the session, ending up just 0.28s ahead of Renger van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy.
Olivier Pla took fourth in the fastest of the Extreme Speed Motorsports Onroak-Nissan DPis with a 1m48.461s, which put him less than a tenth up on Jonathan Bomarito in the best of the Joest-run Mazda RT24-Ps. Pipo Derani took sixth in the second of the ESM Nissans.
The first nine cars, all DPis, were within a second of Castroneves in the Acura.
Fastest of the LMP2 cars in 11th was the Performance Tech Oreca-07 in which Patricio O'Ward posted a 1m49.457s right at the end of the session.
The United Autosports Ligier was 14th-quickest, 2.5s off the pace, with Paul di Resta at the wheel.
Ford fastest in GTLM
Dirk Muller ended up fastest in the GTE Le Mans class aboard his Chip Ganassi Ford GT. His 1m57.567s put him two and a half tenths up on Toni Vilander in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE.
Richard Westbrook was just two thousandths behind in the second of the Ganassi Fords.
The GT Daytona category was led by Lawson Aschenbach in the fastest of the Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3s.
A 2m00.337s put him eight hundredths up on Daniel Serra's AF Corse-run Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3.
First practice results:
|Pos.
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'48.237
|2
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
Eddie Cheever III
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.387
|0.150
|3
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.415
|0.178
|4
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Olivier Pla
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'48.461
|0.224
|5
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'48.544
|0.307
|6
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
Nicolas Lapierre
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'48.675
|0.438
|7
|31
| Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.753
|0.516
|8
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'48.764
|0.527
|9
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'48.950
|0.713
|10
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'49.386
|1.149
|11
|38
| James French
Kyle Masson
Patricio O'Ward
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'49.457
|1.220
|12
|85
| Simon Trummer
Nelson Panciatici
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'50.378
|2.141
|13
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'50.651
|2.414
|14
|32
| Paul di Resta
Alex Brundle
Phil Hanson
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'50.759
|2.522
|15
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Roberto Gonzalez
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'50.907
|2.670
|16
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.567
|9.330
|17
|62
| James Calado
Toni Vilander
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|1'57.819
|9.582
|18
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.821
|9.584
|19
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'57.958
|9.721
|20
|912
| Gianmaria Bruni
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'58.116
|9.879
|21
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTLM
|1'58.360
|10.123
|22
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTLM
|1'58.500
|10.263
|23
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'58.762
|10.525
|24
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'58.983
|10.746
|25
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'00.337
|12.100
|26
|51
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'00.424
|12.187
|27
|29
| Alessio Picariello
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'00.461
|12.224
|28
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'00.531
|12.294
|29
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'00.740
|12.503
|30
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'00.929
|12.692
|31
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'00.966
|12.729
|32
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'01.024
|12.787
|33
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'01.060
|12.823
|34
|75
| Kenny Habul
Thomas Jäger
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'01.135
|12.898
|35
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'01.233
|12.996
|36
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'01.244
|13.007
|37
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'01.278
|13.041
|38
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'01.429
|13.192
|39
|69
| Ryan Eversley
Tom Dyer
Chad Gilsinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'01.505
|13.268
|40
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Tim Pappas
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'01.609
|13.372
|41
|36
| Marc Miller
Kuno Wittmer
Till Bechtolsheimer
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'01.967
|13.730
|42
|71
| Kenton Koch
Loris Spinelli
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'02.009
|13.772