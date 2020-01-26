Rolex 24, Hour 8: Second caution shakes up order

Renger van der Zande handed over the WTR machine to Dixon while holding a narrow lead, and the five-time IndyCar champion stretched the advantage over his first stint of the race.

But when Cameron Cassels parked his LMP2 car in the wall, Dixon brought in the #10 Cadillac before the full-course yellow was called, while Mazda driver Oliver Jarvis opted to stay out and duly cycled back into the lead at the one-third distance mark.

Acura Team Penske turned Juan Pablo Montoya around swiftly enough to get the #6 Acura ARX-05 ahead of Felipe Nasr in the Action Express Racing Cadillac for third.

Harry Tincknell had a slow stop in the #55 Mazda, but he and Sebastien Bourdais in the #5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac have been keeping Nasr under pressure since the restart.

Simon Trummer in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport Oreca is leading the LMP2 class ahead of Ben Hanley’s DragonSpeed entry, but they are closer than they’ve been since the start of the race, lying within a second.

In GT Le Mans, the two Porsches of Earl Bamber and Frederic Makowiecki are still chasing the #24 BMW M8, now piloted by Augusto Farfus, after Jesse Krohn completed a superb couple of stints, carrying on Chaz Mostert’s earlier good work.

Oliver Gavin’s #4 Corvette remains just ahead of its sister car, now piloted by Antonio Garcia, following the #3’s incident with the GTD car while driven by team newcomer Nicky Catsburg.

Paul Miller Racing’s Madison Snow heads GTD polesitter Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, while Frankie Montecalvo lies third after a strong stint by Townsend Bell in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

Misha Goikhberg lies fourth in the Heinricher/Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 ahead of Jeff Westphal’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 and Rolf Ineichen’s WRT Audi Sport R8 LMS.

The #11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan is running 35 laps off the class lead after suffering severe fuel pressure issues earlier.

